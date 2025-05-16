The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned Mrs. Moses Oluwafunmilayo Esther for allegedly forging official documents and illegally restoring her salary while under suspension

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) arraigned Mrs. Moses Oluwafunmilayo Esther before the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on May 12 for allegedly forging her posting letter and unlawfully manipulating the Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS) to receive salaries despite being under suspension.

ICPC revealed that Mrs. Esther, a Principal Administrative Officer at the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, had allegedly submitted falsified documents, including a posting letter dated 20th January 1998, purportedly issued by the Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. Verification by the Federal Civil Service Commission confirmed that no such records existed.

Suspension and alleged payroll manipulation

Following an investigation, Mrs. Esther was suspended in November 2021 for failing to respond to a committee’s invitation regarding the alleged fake posting.

However, in January 2022, she reportedly misused her access as a role player on the IPPIS platform to reinstate her salary without approval from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

Charges and court proceedings

The ICPC charged Mrs. Esther with three counts of forgery. One charge stated that she forged a posting letter dated 17th June 2021, bearing her name and six others, which contravened Section 364 of the Penal Code Laws of the FCT.

Count One of the charge read:

“That you, Oluwafunmilayo Esther (F), on or about 2021 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, with intent to commit fraud, did forge a document to wit: a posting letter dated 17th June 2021, with Reference No. HCSF/CMO/EMD/002/S.12/T.4.110, purportedly emanating from the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, bearing your name, Moses Oluwafunmilayo Esther, and six (6) others; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 364 of the Penal Code Laws of the FCT.”

After pleading “not guilty,” her counsel, Mr. Chima Okason, requested bail on liberal terms. ICPC’s counsel, Mrs. Olubunmi Ayo, did not oppose the application.

Honourable Justice Yusuf Halilu granted bail with strict conditions, including producing two credible sureties, both serving as directors in the federal civil service.

The sureties must provide evidence of their promotions and a written undertaking accepting custody consequences should Mrs. Esther jump bail.

The court adjourned the trial to July 8, 2025, for the proceedings to commence.

