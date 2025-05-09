NNPP Chieftain Olufemi Ajadi celebrates wife in grand style

Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a chieftain of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP), has gone all out to celebrate his beloved wife, Mrs. Oyindamola Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, as she clocked a new age today.

The day began with a private prayer session held at the couple’s Ogun home. The event was attended by close family members and friends.

The quiet ceremony was filled with gratitude and reverence as Ambassador Ajadi expressed deep appreciation to Almighty God for granting his wife another year in good health and joy.

Speaking to journalists after the prayer session, the businessman, philanthropist, and political advocate described his wife as the pillar of his success and the heartbeat of his household.

“To my love! You are the reason I smile every day. You are my everything. I love you more than ever,” Ambassador Ajadi said with affection. “Wishing you the happiest day, my darling. Happy birthday to my soulmate.”

Mrs. Oyindamola, visibly touched by her husband’s emotional tributes and the warm atmosphere of the day, also expressed her appreciation. “I’m overwhelmed by the love and care I’ve received today, especially from my husband,” she said. “His words touched my soul, and I am grateful to God for giving me such a wonderful partner.”

The couple, known for their public service and humanitarian work, has been a model of unity and love in both social and business circles.

While Ambassador Ajadi is a rising force in Nigeria’s entertainment and political landscape, Mrs. Oyindamola is admired for her poise, compassion, and support for youth and women's empowerment causes.

Friends, family members, and fans of Bullion Records took to social media to celebrate the birthday, praising Mrs. Oyindamola for her humility and strength. Many described her as a “silent engine” behind the ambassador’s success story.

As the day unfolded, plans were also revealed for a modest evening dinner in her honour, with the presence of key personalities from the music, media, and political scenes expected.

Ambassador Ajadi’s message to his wife was not just a tribute to love but a reminder of the power of strong partnerships in achieving personal and collective dreams.

In his words: “Behind every great man is not just a woman, but a woman who believes in the vision and nurtures it with love, faith, and strength.”

