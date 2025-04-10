The Niger Republic has, in a bold move to reclaim its cultural identity, officially replaced French with Hausa as its official language

The decision, announced by the General Abdourahamane Tiani, military-led government, has been met with widespread approval from citizens

Citizens of Niger have welcomed the formalisation of Hausa as the country's sole official language with excitement as the African country drops French.

Since snatching the country from democratic rule, General Abdourahamane Tiani has made frantic and revolutionising efforts to uproot and delete every remnant of France's influence from their culture and heritage.

Citizens rejoice change of official language

French has been the country's official language since 1960. With this sweeping change, all official meetings and communications will be conducted in the indigenous language.

Hausa already was and still is the most widely spoken language in the country.

Moussa Hamidou, a School teacher in Niamey says:

“For generations, we have been teaching children in a foreign tongue while their minds work in Hausa. Now, the classroom will finally speak the language of the home. This is true independence.”

“The French gave us their language as a parting gift in 1960, and today we are happy that we are returning it to them with great interest,” he added.

Locals say change was long awaited

From the markets of Maradi, Nigeriens are also celebrating their government's historic decision to adopt Hausa as the official language, replacing French.

In an interview with Legit.ng, some residents say they see this as a long awaited return of their cultural identity.

Hadiza Abdou, a marketer in Maradi says:

“Before, when officials came with new rules, half the market couldn't understand. Now my mother, who never learned French, will know the laws of her own country. And to me that is real democracy. This is also something we wanted a long time ago.”

“Our stories have lived in Hausa for centuries while the government pretended not to hear. Even our businesses are carried out in Hausa, in most places. Today, the soul of Niger has been given its proper voice. We are dancing for this moment,” said Issa Daouda from Maradi.

Professionals throw support for change

On the other hand, medical professionals have also expressed their excitement over this development.

Aïchatou Bello, who works as a health practitioner in Zinder, says the medical care now will flow more in the language people understand.

“How many lives were lost because patients described pain in Hausa while we recorded it in French? Now I think with this new development our medical care will flow in the language of the people it serves.”

She further explained that her brother, who is also a security force personnel, has been so happy about the adoption of Hausa as an official language.

“My brother who is a security officer said even when they are in the desert they have always commanded their troops in Hausa, then wrote reports in French. But now he said their words and their weapons will speak the same language.”

Findings by the Legit.ng shows this dramatic change comes just less than two years since the July 2023 military coup that ousted French-backed President Mohamed Bazoum.

The new military government, led by General Abdourahamane Tiani, had promised to break with Niger's "neocolonial ties", and the language policy marks their most symbolic move yet.

