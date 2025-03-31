Rivers: Sole administrator asked to publicly declare his assets

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - A coalition of conscientious citizens has called on Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, the sole administrator of Rivers State, to publicly declare his assets.

This demand comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proclaimed a state of emergency in Rivers Stateh and suspended te governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.This demand comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu proclaimed a state of emergency in Rivers Stateh and suspended te governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The Coalition of Conscientious Citizens (3Cs), at a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, March 30, 2025, urged Vice Admiral Ibas to comply with Section 185 (1) of the Constitution.

This section requires individuals elected to the office of governor to declare their assets and liabilities before taking office.

The coalition's executive director, Dr. Gabriel Nnaji, expressed concerns that Vice Admiral Ibas's failure to declare his assets could lead to self-enrichment at the state's expense.

He also cited reports of Rivers State's coffers being depleted within two weeks of the sole administrator's tenure.

"Our concerns have been further heightened by the reports we are getting from inside the administration. There are suggestions that Rivers State’s coffers have been bled dry in under two weeks of the Sole Administrator being in office," the statement said.

"It is especially concerning given the speed with which the withheld allocations for local governments were released without further changes in the judicial status of the excuses earlier given for withholding them.

"There were also hints that the suspension of Governor Fubara’s political appointees was done to ensure that they were not around to witness the industrial-scale looting of the state’s resources taking place under the Sole Administrator.

"Arising from the foregoing, we urge Vice Admiral Ibas not to complicate issues for himself. He must immediately declare his asset to remedy his failure to fulfil the constitutional requirement to do the same before taking the oath of office as Sole Administrator of Rivers State.

"Given that Vice Admiral Ibas does not enjoy the mandate of Rivers State electorates being the product of a fiat, there is an additional burden on him to publicly declare his assets. This will ensure he does not enrich himself at the expense of the state."

The coalition, therefore, issued Vice Admiral Ibas seven days to publicly declare his assets, failing which they will initiate legal action to compel him to do so.

They also vowed to scrutinize his tenure and ensure that any misuse of state resources attracts legal consequences.

"We are consequently giving Vice Admiral Ibas seven days from today to publicly declare his assets, failing which we shall activate the appropriate legal processes to compel him to declare his assets.

"We are also putting Vice Admiral Ibas on notice that the Coalition of Conscientious Citizens (3Cs) will lead an amalgamation of willing Nigerians and organisations to place his tenure under constant scrutiny and ensure that any misuse or personalisation of the resources of Rivers State shall attract legal consequences."

Source: Legit.ng