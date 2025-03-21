Real estate boss, Akorvueze Nwakanma, has commenced the construction of a state-of-the-art eco-friendly resort in Rivers state

The huge project boasts several amenities including luxury residences, a golf course, and greenhouse farms, among other things

This resort will open Rivers state to a lot of business opportunities and investments thereby improving the state’s economic growth

Nigerian visionary developer, building expert, and CEO of Velox Real Estate, Akorvueze Nwakanma, has taken a bold move and officially started construction of the first eco-friendly world-class commercial and residential resort estate development in the heart of Port Harcourt, the first of its kind in Rivers state.

This project is set to revolutionize the region’s urban living and hospitality sector, seamlessly blending luxury, eco-friendly living, sustainability, and economic growth.

The resort stands as Rivers state’s first-ever eco-friendly residential and commercial hub, designed to merge modern architectural brilliance with nature’s serenity. This ambitious project will feature cutting-edge green technologies, lush landscapes, and environmentally sustainable structures, ensuring a perfect balance between urban sophistication and eco-friendly living.

Speaking at the project site with key industry stakeholders, Akorvueze Nwakanma reiterated his commitment to improving the real estate sector in Rivers, positioning the state as the best destination for high-end tourism experience.

“This project is more than just an estate; it is a statement of intent, our pledge to redefine what is possible in urban development. We are creating a haven where business and leisure coexist, where innovation meets sustainability, and where Rivers State emerges as a trailblazer in eco-friendly holiday destinations,” Nwakanma said.

World-class resorts are known for their beautiful location with pristine environments, luxurious amenities, ample space, impeccable accommodations, great culinary experiences and more. Velox real estate boss plans to give other resorts a run for their money as it is set to house an array of premium amenities, including luxury residences, an artificial lake, a golf course, greenhouse farms, a restaurant that offers farm-to-table dining experience, state-of-the-art commercial spaces, recreational hubs, and lush green zero carbon zones designed to provide an unrivalled lifestyle experience, among other things.

With a focus on sustainability, the development will integrate energy-efficient systems, eco-friendly building materials, and cutting-edge water conservation methods, setting a new benchmark for green real estate in Nigeria.

Beyond its architectural magnificence, the project is expected to drive significant economic growth in Rivers State, attracting investors, creating employment opportunities, and boosting the local tourism industry. The influx of high-value businesses and residents will enhance Port Harcourt’s global appeal, positioning the city as a prime hub for commerce, leisure, and sustainable living.

As construction kicks off, anticipation is at an all-time high, with real estate investors, business leaders, and prospective residents eager to be part of this transformative journey. This project by Akorvueze Nwakanma, through his company Velox Real Estate & Investment Limited, is not just a landmark project; it is a bold step towards a greener, more prosperous future for Rivers state.

