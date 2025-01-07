Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Ilorin, Kwara state - A lecturer at the Department of Economics, University of Ilorin (UNILORIN), Dr Yusuf Hammed Agboola, has bagged an international appointment at the University of Lay Adventist, Kigali, Rwanda (UNILAK).

Yusuf got the appointment under the Technical Aid Corps (TAC) programme of the federal government of Nigeria.

Dr Yusuf’s appointment is a reflection of his expertise and dedication Photo credit:@UnilorinNGR

It was gathered that the appointment took effect from September 27, 2024.

Legit.ng reports that the TAC programme, a pivotal element of Nigeria’s foreign policy, aims at providing technical assistance to developing nations in Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific.

The UNILORIN lecturer will play a crucial role in promoting bilateral relations and promoting socio-economic development in the region.

This was disclosed via the UNILORIN X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @UnilorinNGR on January, 6.

UNILORIN said Yusuf’s appointment is a reflection of his expertise and dedication to providing education and technical support.

According to the statement, Yusuf’s selection is as a result of his outstanding performance at the screening interview conducted by the Directorate of Technical Aid Corps, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“With a Ph.D. in International Economics from Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) and experience as a Consultant to the African Development Bank, Dr Yusuf brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this new role. His achievements are a shining example of Nigeria’s commitment to providing technical assistance and promoting regional development.”

UNILORIN graduate named overall Best medical student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Zainab Yakub was named the Overall Best Graduating Medical Student at UNILORIN for the 2022/2023 academic session, winning 12 out of 24 prizes from the College of Health Sciences.

This remarkable achievement underscores her dedication and excellence in the field of medicine.

The University community celebrates her success and wishes her continued success in her future endeavors.

