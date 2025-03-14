On Friday, March 14, a delegation of Catholic Bishops of Nigeria stormed the Presidential Villa in Abuja, for a crucial meeting with President Tinubu

This came days after the Conference of Catholic Bishops criticised the government over issues such as insecurity, unemployment, and poverty, and demanded an urgent intervention

Presidential aides Bayo Onanuga and Dada Olusegun shared photos and videos of Tinubu's meeting with the bishops

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, March 14, received a delegation of Catholic Bishops of Nigeria at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Catholic Bishops meet with Tinubu at Aso Rock

President Tinubu receives delegation of Catholic bishops at the Villa on Friday. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

While welcoming the clerics, the president assured them of his government’s dedication to a greater Nigeria.

The delegation was led by its President and Catholic Bishop of Owerri Archdiocese, Lucius Iwejuru Ugorji, alongside Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and the Bishop Emeritus of Abuja Archdiocese, John Cardinal Onayikan, among others.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President on Social Media, confirmed this in a terse statement shared on his X page on Friday, March 14.

The presidential aide tweeted:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience a delegation of the Catholic Bishops of Nigeria, at the State House."

Catholic Bishops raise alarm over Nigeria’s economy

Tinubu makes key promise after meeting with delegation of Catholic bishops at the Villa. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Recall that the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, at its first plenary meeting of 2025 in Abuja, had berated the Tinubu government over the nation’s challenges.

The bishops’ highlighted unemployment, insecurity, poverty, and corruption as the nation’s problems, urging the President to act swiftly.

However, the presidency assured Nigerians that the country is making significant progress under Tinubu, despite concerns raised by the bishops about the nation’s challenges.

The presidency spoke via a statement issued on Monday, March 10, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

He was responding to comments by the CBCN President, Archbishop Lucius Iwejuru, who listed youth unemployment, insecurity, poverty, corruption, and electoral fraud as some of the ills plaguing the country.

"President Bola Tinubu deeply appreciates the constant interventions of the Catholic Bishops in matters of governance in our country. The Conference of Catholic Bishops’ patriotic fervour and commitment to national unity, peace, and stability are unassailable and deeply valued and respected by the government.

"In terms of insecurity, Nigeria is more secure today than it was in 2023, thanks to our military and other security agencies and the strong leadership provided by President Tinubu as the Commander-in-Chief," Onanuga said.

See the photos of Tinubu's meeting with the Bishops in Aso Rock, below;

