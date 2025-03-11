President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to reverse the jap trends among Nigerian youths with his economic reforms

Tinubu stated this while inaugurating the Implementation Committee for the National Youth Conference

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, revealed details of the meeting

FCT, Abuja- President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has inaugurated the Implementation Committee for the National Youth Conference at the State House, Abuja.

Tinubu said professionals who left Nigeria in search of better opportunities will be encouraged to return as a result of his economic reforms.

The President said the japa trend (Nigerians leaving the country for better prospects) would eventually reverse as economic conditions improve.

“When you listen to most professionals leaving Nigeria, there’s a cause. If you grow prosperity back home and empower people, they will not bother leaving. They will stay home,”

The Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Nigerian Professionals Will Return As Economy Improves.’

Tinubu promised to do everything to make Nigeria a better place for young people and Nigerians.

The President said he is with the youths as they hold the advancement of this economy in their hands.

According to Tinubu, his administration's policies were designed to create prosperity, particularly for young Nigerians, who constitute over 60 per cent of the population.

“I want to reassure you that you are the hope of this country, and everything hangs on you.

“Every decision that I have taken is about you. It’s about the future. When we removed the fuel subsidy, it was because we wanted to protect your future.

“We have cleared the path for you to have a great future.”

President Tinubu via his X handle @OfficialABAT, said

“I am with you!”

This was my message today to the heart of our nation - our Youth, as I inaugurated the National Youth Conference planning committee.

To our Nigerian Youth: You hold the advancement of this economy in your hands. You represent over 60% of our population. I will continue to help navigate, push and lift the heavy weights so I can clear the path for you to have a great future."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tinubu explained the reasons he would not encourage the emigration of Nigerian graduates, popularly called 'japa'.

Tinubu insisted that Nigerians must think of rebuilding their country by staying back to make it work instead of abandoning it.

The Nigerian leader urged graduates to develop a good mental perception of Nigeria, saying brain drain could endanger the country’s growth if not halted.

Remi Tinubu speaks on japa trend

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian first lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, condemned Nigerians who are joining the "japa" trend, where people leave their home country to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

The president’s wife berated their actions, saying they would go abroad to do jobs they would never attempt at home.

She bemoaned how difficult it has become to identify the genuinely poor people in today's Nigeria, noting that people no longer know the difference between wants and needs

