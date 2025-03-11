NIMET has issued a heat stress warning for Nigeria, advising residents of rising temperatures and high humidity levels expected over the next few days

Abuja, Nigeria – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) issued a heat stress warning on March 10, cautioning residents about extreme heat across the country.

Rising temperatures and high humidity levels over the next 3-4 days were expected to cause thermal discomfort in several regions.

NIMET advised citizens to stay alert and take necessary precautions.

Most affected areas

NIMET identified the North-Central and Eastern States as the most affected areas, including Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Kogi, Nasarawa, Benue, Enugu, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Cross River, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Other vulnerable regions included the Southwest, coastal areas, Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, Kaduna, Zamfara, and Sokoto.

Potential health risks and safety tips

The agency warned that the extreme heat could lead to health risks such as fatigue, irritability, reduced focus, motor skills, and lower productivity.

NIMET provided safety tips to help residents cope with the heat, including staying cool by using fans, air conditioning, or shaded spaces; wearing breathable clothing; drinking plenty of water; avoiding peak sun hours (12 PM - 3 PM); and using sun protection like hats, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

NIMET's announcement on X urged Nigerians to take precautions and spread the word to ensure everyone's safety during this period of extreme heat.

Extreme heat in Nigeria

Extreme heat in Nigeria is a significant concern, especially during the dry season, which typically spans from November to March.

During this period, temperatures can soar to over 40°C (104°F) in many regions, leading to heat-related health issues such as heat exhaustion and heatstroke. High humidity levels, particularly in coastal and rainforest areas, exacerbate the discomfort and potential health risks.

It is crucial for residents to stay hydrated, avoid outdoor activities during peak sun hours, and take necessary precautions to protect themselves from the adverse effects of extreme heat.

About NIMET

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) is the government agency responsible for providing weather and climate information in Nigeria.

Established in 2003, NIMET offers a range of services, including weather forecasting, climate monitoring, and advisory services to support various sectors such as agriculture, aviation, and disaster management.

The agency plays a crucial role in ensuring public safety and enhancing the country's preparedness for weather-related events by issuing timely warnings and updates.

