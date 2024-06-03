Global site navigation

Local editions

FG Set to Deliver Fresh 500MW of Renewable Energy to Rural Communities
Energy

FG Set to Deliver Fresh 500MW of Renewable Energy to Rural Communities

by  Dave Ibemere 3 min read
  • The Nigerian government has disclosed plans to deliver an additional 500MW of electricity to rural communities
  • The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) secured a critical commitment on behalf of the Nigerian government
  • The REA disclosed the plan during the recently held ARE Energy Access in Lagos

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The federal government has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) that would lead to 500 megawatts of renewable energy to electrify rural communities nationwide.  

The Rural Electrification Agency secured the major commitment on behalf of the federal government during this year's edition of the ARE  Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF), which was held in Lagos between May 21 and 23.

FG commits to additional 500MW in rural areas. REA
FG plans big for rural communities, set to deliver power projects Credit: Mario Tama / Staff
Source: Getty Images

FG to construct mini-grids nationwide

The deal would guarantee the construction of mini-grids nationwide, particularly in unserved and underserved communities.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Read also

N3,600 per 250 kilometre: FG opens another location to buy cheap fuel

ARE is also committed to enhancing renewable energy for SMEs and enabling the clean and just energy transition across Nigeria through a new MoU with the Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN), guided by principles of sustainability, impact, and efficiency.

Reports say ARE and its partners announced the Partnership for Responsible Battery and Metal Recycling (ProBaMet) initiative, supported by GIZ, which focuses on lead-acid battery recycling from renewable energy projects. ARE also reiterated its commitment to supporting renewable energy workforce development across Africa through the Cornerstone of Rural Electrification (CORE) initiative.

EAIF 2024 is the premier marketplace for discovering new decentralized renewable energy (DRE) products and services and conducting business. 

EU signs MoU with REA for rural electrification

The Forum's delegates, which included more than 650 in-person participants and over 2,200 registrations, included private and public financiers, government officials, and private sector companies. 

Speaking on behalf of the government, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, REA's Managing Director, said: "The EAIF has been a great opportunity for the REA to showcase its impact footprint on sustainable energy access. Most importantly, however, the Forum has allowed us to crystallize new partnerships while mainstreaming the new growth path of the nation's nation's space. At the REA, we remain committed to exploring innovative technologies and people-centered models in the DRE ecosystem."

Read also

NNPC releases location, details of new filling station to buy fuel priced at N200, makes promises

17.5 million people to benefit

EAIF 2024 served as a platform to deliberate on the Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project managed by REA.

This project aims to provide new or improved electricity access to over 17.5 million Nigerians using DRE solutions, backed by EUR 700 million (USD 750 million) in financing from the World Bank. This initiative will leverage innovative financing to enhance private sector-led clean electricity provision nationwide.

The event once more demonstrated ARE'sARE's role as the federating association for the DRE sector and its commitment to supporting a thriving and growing DRE market in Africa through market acceleration, enhanced access to finance, innovation, and technology, and embedding sustainability as the foundation of electrification efforts.

Step-by-step guide to checking your tariff

Legit.ng previously reported that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) approved an increase in electricity tariffs for Band A consumers on Wednesday, March 3, 2024.

Read also

Tinubu helps NNPC, ExxonMobil complete $1.3bn oil deal after 2 years

NERC’s Vice Chairman, Musiliu Oseni, said this category will pay N225/kWh of electricity, an increase from the the previous rate of N66/kWh.

According to the NERC boss, Band A consumers receive about 16-20 hours of electricity daily, while Band C users get between 12 to 16 hours of electricity daily.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Dave Ibemere avatar

Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. He is a member of the African Academy for Open-Source Investigation (AAOSI), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel