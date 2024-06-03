The Nigerian government has disclosed plans to deliver an additional 500MW of electricity to rural communities

The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) secured a critical commitment on behalf of the Nigerian government

The REA disclosed the plan during the recently held ARE Energy Access in Lagos

The federal government has signed two Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) that would lead to 500 megawatts of renewable energy to electrify rural communities nationwide.

The Rural Electrification Agency secured the major commitment on behalf of the federal government during this year's edition of the ARE Energy Access Investment Forum (EAIF), which was held in Lagos between May 21 and 23.

FG plans big for rural communities, set to deliver power projects Credit: Mario Tama / Staff

Source: Getty Images

FG to construct mini-grids nationwide

The deal would guarantee the construction of mini-grids nationwide, particularly in unserved and underserved communities.

ARE is also committed to enhancing renewable energy for SMEs and enabling the clean and just energy transition across Nigeria through a new MoU with the Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN), guided by principles of sustainability, impact, and efficiency.

Reports say ARE and its partners announced the Partnership for Responsible Battery and Metal Recycling (ProBaMet) initiative, supported by GIZ, which focuses on lead-acid battery recycling from renewable energy projects. ARE also reiterated its commitment to supporting renewable energy workforce development across Africa through the Cornerstone of Rural Electrification (CORE) initiative.

EAIF 2024 is the premier marketplace for discovering new decentralized renewable energy (DRE) products and services and conducting business.

EU signs MoU with REA for rural electrification

The Forum's delegates, which included more than 650 in-person participants and over 2,200 registrations, included private and public financiers, government officials, and private sector companies.

Speaking on behalf of the government, Abba Abubakar Aliyu, REA's Managing Director, said: "The EAIF has been a great opportunity for the REA to showcase its impact footprint on sustainable energy access. Most importantly, however, the Forum has allowed us to crystallize new partnerships while mainstreaming the new growth path of the nation's nation's space. At the REA, we remain committed to exploring innovative technologies and people-centered models in the DRE ecosystem."

17.5 million people to benefit

EAIF 2024 served as a platform to deliberate on the Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project managed by REA.

This project aims to provide new or improved electricity access to over 17.5 million Nigerians using DRE solutions, backed by EUR 700 million (USD 750 million) in financing from the World Bank. This initiative will leverage innovative financing to enhance private sector-led clean electricity provision nationwide.

The event once more demonstrated ARE'sARE's role as the federating association for the DRE sector and its commitment to supporting a thriving and growing DRE market in Africa through market acceleration, enhanced access to finance, innovation, and technology, and embedding sustainability as the foundation of electrification efforts.

