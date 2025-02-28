Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu praised Djidda Mamar Mahamat on his election as PAP’s 4th Vice-President, highlighting his leadership and dedication

Kalu reaffirmed Nigeria’s support for Mahamat and emphasized regional representation in strengthening Africa’s legislative framework.

Kalu stressed the need for unity in the Pan-African Parliament, urging cooperation to drive socio-economic growth and legislative progress in Africa

FCT, Abuja - Deputy Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has congratulated Hon. Djidda Mamar Mahamat on his election as the 4th Vice-President of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP), representing the Central African region within the Bureau.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Nigerian delegation, Kalu praised Mahamat’s leadership and commitment to advancing the interests of Central Africa and the African continent as a whole.

Ben Kalu Reacts as Djidda Mamar Mahamat Becomes PAP's 4th Vice-President

Source: Twitter

He expressed confidence in Mahamat’s ability to contribute meaningfully to the Bureau’s objectives.

“I am confident that your experience and expertise will be invaluable assets to the Bureau and that you will effectively represent the interests and concerns of Central Africa. I am excited to work with you to advance the objectives of the Pan-African Parliament,” Kalu said.

Nigeria’s commitment to strengthening Pan-African ties

As the Leader of Nigeria’s Delegation to the PAP, Kalu reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working closely with Mahamat in fostering cooperation among African nations.

He noted that Mahamat’s election underscores the importance of regional representation in driving the legislative arm of the African Union towards meaningful change.

Kalu, who also serves as Chairman of the PAP Committee on Financial and Monetary Affairs, highlighted Mahamat’s dedication to the ideals of Pan-Africanism and expressed optimism about his impact in the new role.

Call for collaboration and regional unity

Reiterating Nigeria’s support for the PAP Bureau, Kalu emphasized the need for collaboration in achieving the parliament’s vision for the continent.

“We must work together to ensure that the Pan-African Parliament fulfills its mandate in fostering legislative unity and socio-economic growth across Africa. Hon. Mahamat’s election is a step in the right direction for regional representation and progress,” he stated.

Mahamat’s election as the 4th Vice-President is expected to further enhance the PAP’s role in addressing key legislative and developmental challenges in Africa.

Nigerian Deputy Speaker elected in international role

Previously, Legit.ng reported that in recognition of his parliamentary skills and contributions, Nigeria's Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has been elected as the Chairman of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee of the Pan-African Parliament (PAP) with Hon. Senator Christine Mwando Katempa (Democratic Republic of Congo) named Deputy Chairman.

The Chairmanship of the Monetary and Financial Affairs Committee, which is one of the highest positions zoned to the West African caucus of the parliament, was recently vacated by Hon. Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak (Ghana) following his nomination as a Minister.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng