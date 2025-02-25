“Why Nigeria Joined Organisation of Islamic Countries During My Regime” – IBB

Former military president Ibrahim Babangida revealed in his autobiography, A Journey in Service, that Nigeria’s involvement with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was a strategic move to enhance the country's international influence

Niger, Nigeria – Former military president Ibrahim Babangida has disclosed that Nigeria’s involvement with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) during his administration was a strategic move to enhance the country’s international influence.

This revelation was made in his newly launched autobiography, A Journey in Service, unveiled in Abuja on February 20.

Clarification on OIC membership

Babangida clarified that it was never his intention for Nigeria to become a full member of the OIC.

He explained that the decision, which was highly controversial and sparked significant public outrage in 1986, came at a time when his government was trying to restore ties with Israel after the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) unanimously decided to break diplomatic relations with Israel.

Babangida noted that there remained substantial Israeli business interests in Nigeria.

“As part of our strategy of being present at every forum that would enhance our international leverage, we sent an observer delegation to the Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC). This was miscommunicated to the public as an indication that Nigeria, under my watch, had become a full member of the OIC,” Babangida said.

He added that it was speculated he had a northern Islamic agenda, which was untrue.

Founding fathers’ role and controversy

The former military president explained that the observer delegation was also intended to consolidate the pioneering role of some of Nigeria’s founding fathers, like Sir Ahmadu Bello, in establishing the body.

Babangida admitted that the controversy surrounding Nigeria’s OIC affiliation was one of the most challenging crises his administration faced, nearly setting the nation ablaze.

To navigate the controversy, his administration opted to carefully side-step it and allowed it to die a natural death. Babangida revealed that the “lethal rumour traffic” unfortunately cost some very senior administration officials their high positions.

“The government could not sit idly by as mischief makers eroded national unity and interfaith understanding,” he said.

Lessons learned and interfaith agency

Babangida further stated that the controversy taught him a lesson about the sensitivity of religion in the nation’s polity.

This lesson subsequently guided the government in balancing participation in government affairs between the two dominant faiths.

He added that it even led to establishing an interfaith agency of representatives of both religions to enhance mutual trust and understanding, ensuring no major national misunderstanding based on faith occurred again.

