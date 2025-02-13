Global site navigation

BREAKING: Customs Hands-Over Massive Arms, Ammunition, Details Emerge
Nigeria

BREAKING: Customs Hands-Over Massive Arms, Ammunition, Details Emerge

by  Adekunle Dada 1 min read

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Lagos state - The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) is ready to hand over the massive assorted arms and ammunition smuggled into the country.

The men and officers of the service intercepted some unscrupulous elements.

The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) hands-over smuggled ammunitions
The Nigeria Customs Service (NSC) intercepts massive arms and ammunition smuggled into the country.
As reported by The Nation, the dangerous items would be handed over the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), in Lagos.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Adeniyi, is already in Lagos to address journalists at the Federal Operation Unit (FOU) Zone “A”, Ikeja, Lagos.

