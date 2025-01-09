The Nigerian passport has been relegated among the 18 least powerful in the world in a ranking for 2025

Data from the Henley Passport Index shows that the Nigerian passport was ranked in the bottom 18 for 2025

Singapore and Japan have the most powerful passports, as their citizens can travel visa-free to close to 200 countries

A new report has disclosed that the Nigerian passport was ranked among the 18 least powerful in the world.

Information from the Henley Passport Index shows that the Nigerian green card ranks among the bottom 18 for 2025.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has his work cut out to ensure Nigerians get visa-free access to more countries

Nigerian passport ranks among the least desirable

The index ranks passports according to the number of destinations or countries they can access visa-free, based on official data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Nigeria is ranked 183 out of 200 countries on the list of the most powerful passports in the world.

In July last year, analysis revealed that the Nigerian passport is among the 20 least valuable in 2024.

The Nigerian passport scores among the lowest 20 for 2024, a pattern that has continued for 10 years

Singapore and Japan shared the top spot last year, securing gold and silver, respectively.

According to the index, Singapore reclaimed its position as the most powerful passport globally, with visa-free access to 195 of 227 destinations.

Japanese passport holders to enter China visa-free

Japan took the second position with a score of 193, regaining its visa access to neighbouring China for the first time since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

Several EU countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, dropped two places in the ranking to third position. Finland and South Korea have slid a place over the past 12 months and have access to 192 visa-free destinations.

The Henley index shows that other EU countries, such as Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden, share the fourth spot with visa-free access to 191 destinations.

Top 10 countries on the index

Five other countries, such as Belgium, New Zealand, Portugal, Switzerland, and the UK, occupy fifth place with 190 destinations.

Conversely, Afghanistan remains at the bottom of the index, losing visa-free access to two other destinations last year.

With Singaporeans able to travel to 169 destinations visa-free, Afghanistan’s position has created the most significant mobility gap in history.

UAE is the only Arab country among the top 10

EU countries dominate the index’s top 10 except for Australia, which occupies sixth place, and Canada, which is in seventh place with 188 destinations.

Other countries in the top 10 include the US, which is in ninth place, and the UAE is the only Arab country to reach the top.

UAE has climbed rapidly in the past decade, securing access to 72 additional destinations since 2015, allowing it to reach the 32nd position and now to the 10th spot with visa-free access to 185 destinations globally.

Report ranks African countries' passports

The Henley index earlier rated the Singaporean passport as the world's most potent in 2024, with visa-free access to 227 destinations.

Ranking based its report on IATA data for October 2024.

Botswana, Cape Verde, Eswatini, Kenya, Lesotho, Mauritius, Morocco, Namibia, Senegal, Seychelles, South Africa, Tunisia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are among the African nations to which holders of Singaporean passports are granted visa-free or visa-on-arrival access; Nigeria is not included in this list.

