A housewife, Mrs. Alex Gift, has accused a 30-year-old mechanic, Matthew Sunday, of removing vital components from her vehicle valued at N1.5 million and subsequently blocking her contact.

The case was brought before a magistrates’ court in Kubwa, Abuja, where she testified under the guidance of prosecution counsel, John Okpa.

Woman notices something off while driving

The defendant, a resident of Dutse Alhaji, Abuja, is facing charges of criminal breach of trust and mischief after allegedly tampering with the complainant’s car while it was left in his care for repairs.

According to Gift’s testimony, she noticed an unusual noise while driving and decided to take her car to Sunday’s workshop for inspection.

The mechanic assured her that he could fix the problem and, when she inquired about removing her car battery for security reasons, he insisted that the location of his workshop was safe.

Initially, Sunday charged her N55,000 for the repairs, but later claimed the cost had increased to N90,000. She eventually paid him N85,000, trusting that the vehicle would be returned promptly.

However, after waiting for two months, she was informed that the workshop had been burglarized and her car engine had been stolen.

Concerned about the state of her vehicle, Gift towed it to another mechanic, where she made a shocking discovery.

Several essential parts, including the alternator, kick starter, belt tensioner, compressor, and engine, had been removed, amounting to a total loss of N1,540,000.

Realizing the extent of the damage, she reported the incident to the Dutse Alhaji police station. During police questioning, the defendant admitted to the removal of the parts and allegedly agreed to pay N650,000 to replace them.

Magistrate Nneaka Lesley presided over the proceedings and has adjourned the case until April 9 for the continuation of the hearing.

The legal process is expected to determine the culpability of the defendant and whether restitution will be made to the complainant.

