NIMET has issued a weather forecast for 5th and 6th February 2025, predicting sunny skies with hazy conditions in the Northern and North Central regions

Isolated thunderstorms are expected in the Southern region on the 5th, while early morning thunderstorms are forecasted for the 6th

NIMET has advised the public to take necessary precautions and stay informed through weather updates

Nigeria – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has issued a weather forecast for the period from 5th February to 6th February 2025, highlighting expected weather conditions across various regions of the country.

On Wednesday, 5th February 2025, sunny skies with a hazy atmosphere were expected over the Northern region throughout the forecast period.

Weather Forecast for Thursday, 5th February 2025

The North Central region was predicted to experience sunny skies with a hazy atmosphere.

In the Southern region, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine were anticipated during the morning hours, followed by isolated thunderstorms over parts of Cross River, Lagos, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Ondo, and Akwa Ibom states later in the day.

Weather Forecast for Thursday, 6th February 2025

For Thursday, 6th February 2025, slight dust haze was anticipated over the Northern region throughout the forecast period.

The North Central region was expected to continue experiencing sunny skies with a hazy atmosphere. In the Southern region, early morning thunderstorms were forecasted over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom states, with cloudy skies and spells of sunshine anticipated later in the day.

NIMET Advisory

NIMET issued the following advisory:

Dust particles are in suspension, and the public should take necessary precautions.

People with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather conditions.

Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur, and the public should take adequate precautions.

Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

Airline operators are advised to get airport-specific weather reports from NIMET for effective planning in their operations.

Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NIMET by visiting their website at www.nimet.gov.ng.

