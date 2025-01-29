Professor Usman Yusuf has been arrested over allegations of financial mismanagement, contract fraud, and abuse of office

Yusuf is accused of awarding contracts without due process, including contracts to Lubekh Nigeria Limited, a company linked to his nephew, raising concerns about nepotism and financial misconduct

The EFCC has confirmed the arrest and ongoing probe, with legal experts warning that Yusuf could face prosecution and asset forfeiture if found

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested Professor Usman Yusuf, the former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

The arrest was over allegations of financial mismanagement, contract fraud, and abuse of office.

EFCC nabs ex-NHIS boss over allegations on fraud. Photo credit: @TableShakerh/@officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

Allegations of financial mismanagement

Professor Yusuf’s arrest follows an investigation into claims that he inflated the NHIS Information and Communication Technology (ICT) budget from N4.975 billion to N8.7 billion.

Additionally, he is accused of approving payments that exceeded his authorized limit, an act considered a gross violation of financial regulations.

A highly placed source disclosed this development to Vanguard in Abuja on Wednesday night.

According to the source, Yusuf also allegedly awarded contracts to Lubekh Nigeria Limited, a company linked to his nephew, Khalifa Hassan Yusufu, The Cable reported.

“The investigation into these allegations was initiated by a petition dated 31 October 2018, signed by Attahiru Ibrahim.

“The petition alleged fraudulent practices and impunity perpetrated by Professor Usman Yusuf during his tenure as Executive Secretary of NHIS," the source said.

Violation of procurement procedures

Further findings suggest that the former NHIS boss bypassed procurement regulations by awarding contracts without due process.

The source added:

“He reportedly awarded contracts to Lubekh Nigeria Limited, a company in which his nephew Khalifa Hassan Yusufu is a director.

“The former NHIS Executive Secretary is also accused of inflating the ICT budget and approving payments beyond his official limit. He allegedly misused his position for personal gain, including approving contracts without proper procedures and awarding them to companies that lacked the necessary competence.”

EFCC confirms arrest

Confirming the development, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale stated that investigations are still ongoing and that legal proceedings may follow.

The EFCC’s arrest of Yusuf is the latest in a series of high-profile investigations aimed at curbing financial malpractice in public institutions.

Legal experts suggest that if the allegations hold in court, the former NHIS boss could face significant legal repercussions, including criminal prosecution and asset forfeiture.

As the case unfolds, Nigerians are keenly watching how the anti-corruption agency will handle the matter, particularly given the growing concerns over financial accountability in government agencies.

EFCC summons Christian Pilgrim Commission officials

Legit.ng reported that the EFCC had launched an investigation into the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) over allegations of misappropriation of public funds.

It was gathered that 146 staff members of the NCPC have been summoned for questioning by the anti-graft agency over claims of wrongdoing.

A reliable source within the EFCC disclosed that the staff, both serving and retired, were to appear at its headquarters in Abuja over five days starting from January 20.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng