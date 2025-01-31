Oyo state civil servants have been directed to wear attires with the touch of traditional Yoruba fabrics called ‘Aso Oke’ to work every Thursday

Governor Seyi Makinde's administration explained that the new policy will preserve the state’s vibrant cultural heritage

According to Governor Makinde, the initiative will reduce unemployment, and increase income streams for artisans in the state

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde has directed Oyo state civil servants to wear attires with the touch of traditional Yoruba fabrics popularly known as ‘Aso Oke’ every Thursday.

The traditional wear policy is to showcase and preserve Oyo state’s vibrant cultural heritage while generating economic opportunities.

Governor Seyi Makinde says wearing Aso Oke to work will generate economic opportunities in Oyo state. Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

This was contained in a circular from the Office of the Head of Service to heads of ministries and agencies issued on Monday, January 27.

According to Leadership, the new directive is in addition to the existing practice where civil and public officials wear traditional attires on Fridays.

The circular explained that incorporating ‘Aso Oke’ will directly benefit the local economy with local weavers, dyers, and tailors having more patronage.

“This initiative sustains livelihoods, reduces unemployment, and increases income streams for artisans.”

The circular added the rising demand for Aso Oke is expected to spur growth in the informal sector, boost tourism, and promote inclusive development in the pace-setter state.

“This policy is not just about dressing; it’s a strategic effort to validate our cultural identity while uplifting grassroots economies.

“Every Thursday and Friday, our workforce will become ambassadors of tradition and catalysts for economic transformation,”

Aso Oke traditional attire

Legit.ng reports that Aso Oke’ or ‘Ofi’ is famous traditional attire among the Yoruba people of South-West Nigeria.

It is preference for important ceremonies and notable events like wedding, funeral ceremony of the elderly, birthday and other important celebrations.

No traditional ceremony and occassion is complete in Yoruba land without the people displaying ‘Aso Oke’ in different styles and colours.

