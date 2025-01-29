A report by Statisense reveals a sharp rise in Nigeria’s presidential international travel expenses

Nigerians have reacted strongly to the report, criticizing the surge in foreign travel costs amid economic hardship, with many demanding accountability from the government

Analysts and citizens urge the presidency to justify the increased expenses and consider reallocating funds to address pressing economic and social challenges

A new report by Statisense has unveiled the actual amounts spent on international travels by Nigerian presidents in recent years.

According to the report, there has been a significant increase in the budget for presidential foreign trips, particularly under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Actual Amount Buhari, Tinubu Spent on International Travels From 2020 to 2025 Is Finally Out

The report as cited by Legit.ng via X, gave a breakdown of the international travel expenses is as follows:

2020 — ₦1.19 billion

2021 — ₦1.65 billion

2022 — ₦1.53 billion

2023 — ₦1.63 billion

2024 — ₦6.99 billion

2025 — ₦6.14 billion (proposed)

The figures indicate that the travel budget under President Tinubu in 2024 has far exceeded the total spending during the four years of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

Nigerians react to rising travel costs

The revelation has sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians, with many expressing concerns over the rising cost of presidential foreign trips amid economic hardship in the country.

A social media user, @mauriceekpeyong, criticized the increase, saying:

“The president is globe-trotting, wasting scarce government funds while the masses are facing serious economic hardship and dying of hunger.”

Another user, @linkx_0, compared the expenditures of the two presidents:

“Buhari spent ₦6 billion in four years. Tinubu spent almost ₦7 billion in a year. This says a lot.”

Similarly, @Chisom_DeathRow noted how public outrage has been directed elsewhere:

“The citizens won’t be angry at this but will instead direct their annoyance to Trump for cutting off HIV funds. Ndi ara na ndi mgbu.”

Calls for acountability and justification

As criticisms mount, analysts and citizens are calling on the government to provide a breakdown of the expenditures and justify the surge in international travel costs.

Some have suggested that funds allocated for travels should be redirected to pressing economic and social issues affecting Nigerians.

The presidency is yet to respond to the report and the reactions trailing it. However, with the growing public scrutiny, government officials may soon be compelled to address the concerns regarding the rising cost of presidential travels.

Tinubu goes on vacation

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday, October 2, departed Abuja for the United Kingdom (UK) to begin a two-week vacation.

According to Bayo Onanuga, the special adviser on information and strategy to Tinubu, the trip is part of the president's annual leave. The presidency said the Nigerian leader will use the two weeks as a working vacation and a retreat to reflect on his administration's economic reforms.

Femi Gbajabiamila, the chief of staff (CoS) to the president; George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF); and Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT); were part of the public officials who saw President Tinubu off at the airport.

