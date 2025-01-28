The Debt Management Office has debunked media reports saying that President Tinubu inherited N21 trillion in public debt

The DMO DG, Patience Oniha noted that the numbers are inaccurate, saying that the debt as at May 29, 2023, was N87.38 trillion

The body also gave a breakdown of the debt data it published on its site, and insight into Nigeria's current debt profile

Nigeria’s Debt Management Office (DMO) has released details of President Bola Tinubu’s inherited debt.

According to the body, President Bola Tinubu did not inherit N21 trillion debt as has been reported by the media.

In a press conference, the Director-General of the office, Patience Oniha made this disclosure, saying that the actual inherited debt was N87 trillion.

DMO data showed that on May 29, 2023, the day President Bola Tinubu assumed office, Nigeria's total public debt was N87.38 trillion, not N23 trillion. Photo credit: Anadolu

She also reacted to a media report that claimed that President Tinubu’s administration took Nigeria’s public debt to N142 trillion from N21 trillion.

According to The Cable, Oniha stated that the numbers were inaccurate.

DMO break down Tinubu's inherited debt

In her statement, Oniha observed that the first published data on May 29, 2023, the day President Bola Tinubu assumed office, puts the total public debt as N87.38 trillion, not the N23 trillion contained in the media report.

The statement read;

“The Debt Management Office (DMO) wishes to notify the general public that the news headline circulating in the media titled, “How Nigeria’s Debt Rose from N21 trillion to N142 trillion under Tinubu” is inaccurate.”

Providing further clarifications, she asked members of the public to be more attentive to details as the DMO publishes its data.

She stressed that the total public debt published in its data includes foreign and domestic debt owed by the Federal Government, and the government of the 36 states, plus FCT.

Nigeria's public debt includes debt owed to several countries and organizations like China, France, IMF and the World Bank.

Nigeria’s debt to increase further, says DMO

Ms Oniha gave an insight into Nigeria's current debt profile, disclosing that the debt is set to increase given the recently issued $2.2 billion Eurobonds.

The bonds issued in December 2024 will significantly increase Nigeria's public debt, although she assured earlier that provisions have been made to service debt obligations.

As per the latest figures from the DMO, Nigeria's total Domestic debt at the end of Q3, 2024 was N73.4 trillion ($45.8 billion) while total external debt amountedN68.8 trillion ($43 billion).

Recall that experts predicted Nigeria's Public debt to hit N150 trillion in 2025, with an average debt of N619,000 owed by each individual.

Nigeria's public debt hits N142 trillion

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria's public debt has hit N142.3 trillion, by the end of Q3, 2024.

This figure is up by 5.97%, or N8.02 trillion, from the N134 trillion recorded by the end of the previous quarter.

The debt growth was caused by increased borrowings, as well as the naira depreciation in the global market.

