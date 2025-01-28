The Ogun State Police Command arrested Peter Falola, alias Black Jesus, for assault, arson, and vandalism worth over ₦1.4 million in Agbado

Falola allegedly attacked a victim, set his apartment ablaze, and destroyed valuables, including electronics and furniture worth millions

The suspect is in custody and will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Abeokuta for further investigation

The Ogun State Police Command has apprehended a suspected cultist, Peter Falola, popularly known as Black Jesus, for allegedly committing assault, arson, and property vandalism worth over ₦1.4 million in the Agbado area of the state.

The arrest follows a violent incident that left a community in shock and a victim hospitalized.

Ogun Police spokesperson made it known that the suspect will be transferred to state authorities for a thorough investigation and prosecution. Image: X/Ogun Police Command

Source: Facebook

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Command’s spokesperson, Omolola Odutola, Falola was arrested on January 20, 2025, in connection with a brutal attack that occurred on January 15 at the residence of Oladipupo Adeniran on Ifelodun Street, Ago Ajeri, Agbado. The suspect reportedly stormed Adeniran’s home around 9:00 a.m., threatening to burn it down.

The police detailed that Falola attacked Adeniran by smashing an empty beer bottle on his head and stabbing him multiple times. As neighbours rushed the victim to the hospital for urgent medical treatment, Falola allegedly set Adeniran’s apartment ablaze, destroying valuables worth millions of naira.

Odutola provided a breakdown of the destruction, stating:

“Falola also allegedly set the victim’s clothes ablaze, destroying items valued at over N1.4 million, including a 6kg gas cylinder, a ceiling fan, an Itel Android phone, a set of chairs, and eight aluminium windows. The sitting room and bedroom ceilings were also reduced to ruins.”

The incident prompted a formal complaint at the Agbado Police Station on January 20, leading to Falola’s arrest. Police officers conducted an on-site investigation to assess the extent of the damage and gather evidence.

Odutola confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody and undergoing interrogation.

“The suspect will be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department in Abeokuta for further investigation,” Odutola added.

The arrest of Falola, who is widely known by his alias Black Jesus, has brought a sense of relief to the Agbado community, which has been grappling with the activities of cult groups and violent individuals.

However, the incident has also raised concerns about the prevalence of cult-related violence and the need for stronger measures to curb such crimes.

Imam rains generational curses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that in a deeply emotional response to the brutal killings of his wife and son, Imam Alhaji Abdulkareem Adedokun of Owo town, Ondo State, had invoked spiritual curses on the individuals responsible for their deaths.

The imam's darling wife, Temitope Adedokun, and his grown son, Abdulmalik Adedokun, were reportedly killed during a violent cult clash in the town on January 6, 2025.

In a heartfelt post made on his personal Facebook account, Imam Adedokun described the harrowing events leading to the tragic deaths of his loved ones.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng