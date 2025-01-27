The website of Nigeria's Federal civil service is not opening, after it announced new job openings.

Checks by Legit.ng indicate that the website, https://fedcivilservice.gov.ng/, is showing " "Bandwidth Limit Exceeded" when accessed.

"The server is temporarily unable to service your request due to the site owner reaching his/her bandwidth limit. Please try again later," the website further displays.

Legit.ng gathers that the dedicated page for the recruitment, recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng/vacancies, is also not working. The page displays:

"This site can’t be reached, recruitment.fedcivilservice.gov.ng unexpectedly closed the connection. Try:

Checking the connection

Checking the proxy and the firewall

Running Windows Network Diagnostics

ERR_CONNECTION_CLOSED".

While the authorities are yet to react to the development, Legit.ng's findings show that the website may be experiencing downtime due to high traffic after the announcements of the job openings.

According to Verpex, a web hosting company, "a sudden and significant increase in website visitors can lead to exceeding bandwidth limits."

"When more users access your site simultaneously, they generate requests for web pages, images, videos, and other resources. Each request consumes a portion of your available bandwidth," added.

"As the traffic volume exceeds your allocated bandwidth, your website may slow down, become unresponsive, or even become temporarily inaccessible to users."

