Prominent Nigerian human rights activist and legal practitioner Femi Falana has called on Tinubu to reinstate eight ex-military officers whose retirements were forced by the Buhari administration

The soldiers were forced into early retirement after they were accused of partisanship in the 2015 election and other shady acts

Falana, who represented and defended them in court, argued that the legal proceedings that upheld their retirement were flawed and unjust

Renowned human rights lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, has called for the reinstatement of 38 Nigerian Army officers retired under controversial circumstances eight years ago.

The appeal, made public during an interview in Lagos on Wednesday, highlights what Falana described as a grave delivery of justice and a disregard for due process.

Retired officers accused of partisanship, others

The officers, comprising nine major generals, 11 brigadier generals, seven colonels, and 11 lieutenant colonels, were forcibly retired by the Nigerian Army on June 9, 2016.

The cited reasons for their removal included alleged partisanship during the 2015 general elections, involvement in arms procurement fraud, and compromising national security.

However, Falana firmly refuted these allegations, emphasizing that the officers were not given a fair hearing and were unjustly dismissed without proven misconduct.

“This action by the previous administration is incredible and unfortunate,” Falana asserted.

“The infamous decision on the 38 officers is patently illegal and unjustified. The Nigerian Army cannot and should not be allowed to treat the valid and subsisting order of the National Industrial Court and the National Assembly resolution with levity.”

NASS, NIC's reinstatement orders ignored

The National Industrial Court had previously ordered the reinstatement of the officers, and the National Assembly also passed resolutions to the same effect.

Despite these directives, the administration of then-President Muhammadu Buhari did not comply, leaving the affected officers in a state of limbo for nearly a decade.

Falana appeals to Tinubu to reverse ruling

Falana called on President Tinubu, as Commander-in-Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces, to act decisively in rectifying the situation. He warned that failure to intervene would set a dangerous precedent and demoralize serving officers.

“If you fail to intervene, the premature retirement of these 38 officers will send a wrong signal to serving military officers that it does not pay to offer selfless service to Nigeria,” he cautioned.

Falana writes AGF about retired military officers

The legal luminary disclosed that he had also written a formal letter to the President through the Attorney-General of the Federation, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), outlining the officers’ plight and urging swift action. Falana expressed confidence in Fagbemi’s ability to advise the President appropriately and ensure justice for the officers.

This appeal comes at a time when President Tinubu has pledged to improve the welfare and morale of the armed forces.

Falana urges Osun governor to pardon convict

