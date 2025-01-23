The Ekiti State Government has firmly denied the existence of any Sharia Court or Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel within its judicial structure

Attorney-General Dayo Apata clarified that the state's legal system already effectively handles Islamic, Christian, and Traditional Marriages through its Customary Courts and Appeals

The government emphasised its commitment to peaceful coexistence and warned against any actions that could disrupt the prevailing peace

The Ekiti State Government has firmly denied the existence of either a Sharia Court or the proposed Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel within the state's judicial structure.

In a statement released on Thursday, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata (SAN), clarified that the Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel is not part of the state's judicial system, emphasising that arbitration and mediation issues are quasi-judicial matters regulated by law in the state.

Existing Legal Structure

Mr. Apata highlighted that Ekiti State already has an existing legal structure comprising the Customary Court, Customary Court of Appeal, and High Court, which effectively handle issues relating to Islamic, Christian, and Traditional Marriages and inheritance without any conflict.

He explained, “The Sharia Courts in the North are equivalent to the Customary Courts in the Southern part of Nigeria wherein the appeals from them go to the Sharia Court of Appeal. Similarly, the state has Customary Courts that hear customary cases as well as the Customary Court of Appeal that hears appeals from the Customary Courts.”

Addressing Customary Issues

The Attorney-General noted that the State's High Courts and other courts also possess arbitration and mediation mechanisms.

He emphasised that the Customary Courts and the Customary Court of Appeal can effectively handle any customary issues arising from Yoruba Traditional Marriages, Islamic Marriages, and Christian Marriages, especially those not backed by Statutory Marriages, which can only be dissolved by the High Courts throughout Nigeria.

Ensuring Peaceful Coexistence

Recognising the sensitivity of the issue, Mr. Apata cautioned against activities that could negatively impact the state government's policy of peaceful coexistence among residents.

He stressed that the government would not compromise on any action that may hinder the prevailing peace or foster hostility within the state.

He also noted that the upcoming 2026 Governorship election has led to unethical practices by opposition members who cannot fault the performance of the state government.

Government's Stance and Advisory

Mr. Apata advised religious leaders to be cautious of being used as tools by politicians and fifth columnists.

He warned that the government would not hesitate to invoke the full weight of the law to protect the Constitution of the Federation and maintain peaceful coexistence in the state.

Youths Reject Plans to Introduce Sharia Law

Legit.ng reported that a group, Yoruba Nation Youths said it will resist any move to impose or introduce Sharia law or courts in Yorubaland.

The leader (Diaspora) and Homebase Leader, Messrs Ayodele Ologunloluwa and Oyegunle Omotoyole, said the Yoruba culture and traditions are distinct.

The group said it will not allow external influence as Sharia law is incompatible with the values, culture, and way of life of the Yoruba people.

