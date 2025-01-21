The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has forecasted thunderstorms and haziness across various regions from January 21 to 23, 2025, urging the public to take necessary precautions

The forecast includes sunny and hazy skies in the northern regions, with thunderstorms anticipated in parts of the South, including Rivers, Lagos, and Bayelsa states

NIMET has issued advisories for health precautions, weather safety, and airline operations to ensure public safety during this period

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) has released a new weather forecast predicting thunderstorms and haziness across various regions of the country from January 21 to 23, 2025.

The forecast includes specific weather conditions for each day, highlighting the importance of taking necessary precautions during this period.

Weather Forecast for January 21 to 23, 2025

Tuesday, 21st January 2025:

Sunny skies in a hazy atmosphere were expected over the Northern regions throughout the day.

Hazy skies with patches of cloud were anticipated over the North Central and Inland cities of the Southern regions, with prospects of afternoon and evening thunderstorms over parts of Ondo, Edo, and Ogun states.

In the Coastal regions of the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine were forecasted, with morning thunderstorms likely over parts of Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Cross River states. Later in the day, thunderstorms were expected over parts of Rivers, Delta, Lagos, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

Wednesday, 22nd January 2025:

Slight dust haze was predicted over the Northern regions throughout the day. Hazy skies with patches of cloud were expected over the North Central and Inland cities of the Southern regions.

In the Coastal regions of the South, cloudy skies with spells of sunshine were forecasted, with afternoon and evening thunderstorms anticipated over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

Thursday, 23rd January 2025:

Moderate dust haze with horizontal visibility of 2-5km was anticipated over the Northern regions throughout the day.

Slight dust haze was expected over the North Central region. Hazy skies with patches of cloud were predicted over the Inland and Coastal cities of the Southern regions, with afternoon and evening thunderstorms likely over parts of Rivers, Lagos, Delta, Cross River, Akwa Ibom, and Bayelsa states.

NIMET Advisory

Health Precautions: Dust particles are in suspension, so the public should take necessary precautions. People with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues should be especially cautious.

Weather Safety: Strong winds may precede the rains in areas where thunderstorms are likely to occur. The public should take adequate precautions and adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities.

Airline Operations: Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NIMET for effective planning in their operations.

