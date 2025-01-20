Pope Francis condemned President-elect Donald Trump's plans to deport illegal migrants from the US, calling them a "disgrace" and urging Trump to lead a society with "no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion"

The Pope emphasised the importance of addressing migration issues with compassion and criticised the systematic expulsion of migrants as a "grave sin"

He also highlighted the potential benefits of a well-thought-out migrant policy for southern European countries facing population declines

Speaking to an Italian TV programme from his Vatican residence, Francis expressed his disapproval, stating that Trump's actions would make "poor wretches that don't have anything foot the bill."

Speaking to an Italian TV programme from his Vatican residence, Francis expressed his disapproval, stating that Trump's actions would make "poor wretches that don't have anything foot the bill."

Pope Francis Sends a Direct Message to President Trump on His Plan to Deport Illegal Migrants. Vatical Pool/Scott Olson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He added, "That's not right. That's not how you solve problems."

Trump's Deportation Plans

Trump has vowed to initiate the largest expulsion of undocumented immigrants in US history shortly after taking office.

In response, Pope Francis sent a message to Trump on Monday, offering "cordial greetings" and urging him to lead a society with "no room for hatred, discrimination or exclusion" while promoting "peace and reconciliation among peoples."

Pope's Stance on Migration

Pope Francis has consistently advocated for the rights of migrants. During a public audience last August, he described the systematic expulsion of migrants as "a grave sin."

In 2016, before Trump's first presidential election victory, Francis remarked that "a person who thinks only about building walls... and not of building bridges, is not Christian."

Referring to Trump's promise to build a wall on the Mexican border, Francis said, "I say only that this man is not Christian if he has said things like that. We must see if he said things in that way and I will give him the benefit of the doubt."

Migration to Europe

During the interview on Sunday evening, Francis also addressed the issue of migration to Europe, highlighting the "cruelty" faced by migrants and asserting that everyone has "the right to remain home and the right to emigrate."

He noted that some southern European countries, which receive the most migrant arrivals, are experiencing population declines and could benefit from a well-thought-out migrant policy.

Wars in Ukraine and the Middle East

In another segment of the interview, Francis discussed the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, expressing his bewilderment at the difficulty of achieving peace. "I don't know why... it's as if there was an international drive towards self-destruction," the Pope said.

Pope Francis Fell, Suffered Injury

Legit.ng reported that Pope Francis, aged 88, sustained a bruise to his right forearm following a fall at his residence, the Santa Marta house, on Thursday.

The Vatican confirmed the incident in a statement, noting that the pontiff's arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure and that no fractures were detected.

Images released by the Vatican showed Pope Francis with his arm in a soft sling during his meetings on Thursday morning.

