FCT, Abuja - Following the tragic Suleja fuel tanker explosion that claimed over 80 lives and left many injured, President Bola Tinubu has ordered the swift transfer of victims to tertiary medical facilities for enhanced treatment.

In compliance with the directive, 20 victims have been admitted to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja, while two others have been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi.

This update was contained in a statement via X and signed by Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation.

“All patients were accompanied by a nurse and family members to the designated referral centers to ensure seamless care,” the statement read.

Niger state government commends federal intervention

The Niger State Government has expressed deep gratitude to the Federal Government for its rapid and effective response to the disaster.

“We appreciate the President's decisive action, which reflects a strong commitment to the welfare of the affected citizens,” a state official remarked.

Government pledges continued monitoring

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has assured Nigerians of continued updates on the situation.

Rabiu Ibrahim added, “We remain committed to providing timely and accurate information as events unfold.”

The Suleja explosion has sparked widespread concern, with many Nigerians calling for stricter safety measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Source: Legit.ng