The Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has called for traditional rulers to be empowered to check the growing rate of maternal and newborn mortality in the north

Sanusi also questioned the cultural and societal behaviour that degraded women and female children in the north

The Emir made the comment while speaking at the 1st International Conference on Sustainable Population Health

Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, has called for a critical role for traditional rulers to be checking the growing rate of maternal and newborn mortality in the northern parts of Nigeria.

The Tijjaniyyah leader also queried the societal and cultural behaviour that degrades women and female children, saying that is of critical concern in the region.

Sanusi speaks on traditional rulers recording child and maternity and child death in the north Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Facebook

Sanusi commented child mortality rate in north

Sanusi, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, commented at the 1st International Conference on Sustainable Population Health, organised by the Africa Center of Excellence for Population Health and Policy at Bayero University, Kano.

The Emir noted that aside from putting women at the centre of health, the traditional ruler was responsible for knowing the number of pregnant women and the population of children born within a domain.

Sanusi then expressed worries about the number of children parents have left on the streets without catering for them. He insisted that policy and concerned authority should address the attitude of men getting married to many women and giving birth to several children they cannot raise.

Sanusi called for government-traditional rulers' collaboration

He urged the government to work with traditional rulers in checking the rising rate of maternal and child deaths. According to him, traditional rulers should be saddled with the responsibility of generating data on pregnant women and newborn babies, immunisation levels and the number of deaths in their communities.

His statement reads in part:

“Until we can put all these indices together, we cannot focus on the challenges at hand. Again, we need to check our attitudes. What is our cultural attitude towards women and female children? As a society, have we taken an important attitude towards our wives?

Professor Aliko Ahmed, the event's keynote speaker, noted that adequate health policy and politics are needed to control mortality. He expressed regret over the alarming rate of maternal and newborn child mortality in the country.

A global health diplomat reported that 770 Nigerians die on a daily basis over poor health management that should have challenged the population.

