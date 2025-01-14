The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a scheduled maintenance on a 60MVA power transformer at the Ondo Transmission Substation on January 14, 2025, from 11:30 am to 4:00 pm

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise on a 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer at the 132/33kV Ondo Transmission Substation.

The maintenance is set to take place on January 14, 2025, from 11:30 am to 4:00 pm.

Power outage to occur in Ondo and Edo state.

Source: Getty Images

The planned maintenance is necessary to allow TCN's maintenance engineers to work on the transformer bay and associated feeders.

As a result, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) will be unable to supply electricity to customers served by the Ondo and Okitipupa 33kV feeders during this period.

TCN expressed regret for any inconvenience this maintenance may cause to electricity customers in the affected areas.

The announcement was made by Ndidi Mbah, General Manager of Public Affairs, on January 13, 2025.

See the full statement below:

“Planned Maintenance Announcement. The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) notifies the public of a scheduled maintenance on a 60MVA 132/33kV power transformer in its 132/33kV Ondo Transmission Substation on January 14, 2025. The maintenance will take place from 11:30 am to 4:00 pm.

"The exercise is necessary to enable maintenance engineers to work on the transformer bay and the associated feeders. Consequently, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) will not be able to supply electricity to customers fed from the Ondo and Okitipupa 33kv feeders. We regret any inconvenience this may cause to electricity customers in the affected areas. Signed by Ndidi Mbah GM, Public Affairs 13/1/25”



Details about TCN

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) is responsible for electricity transmission in Nigeria. It operates and maintains the transmission grid that spans the entire country, ensuring the efficient and reliable delivery of electricity from power generation companies to distribution companies.

TCN plays a crucial role in Nigeria's power sector by managing the transmission infrastructure, coordinating grid operations, and implementing projects aimed at expanding and upgrading the transmission network to meet the growing demand for electricity.

