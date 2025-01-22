Transgrid Enerco Limited has acquired a 60 percent equity stake in Eko Electricity Distribution Company

Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Growth Fund, North-South Power Company Limited, and Axxela Limited make up the consortium

Depending on regulatory approvals, the $200 million deal is expected to be completed in April 2025

Transgrid Enerco Limited, a consortium comprising Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Growth Fund (SIIF), North-South Power Company Limited (NSP), and Axxela Limited, has acquired a 60% equity stake in Eko Electricity Distribution Company (Eko DisCo).

It is anticipated that the $200 million deal would be finalized in April 2025, pending regulatory clearances. The agreement represents a major milestone in Transgrid's growth inside the Nigerian power industry.

On January 21, 2025, a share purchase agreement was signed by West Power and Gas Limited (WPG), the parent company of Eko Disco, following Transgrid Enerco's payment of a commitment fee.

For the consortium members, the acquisition represents a strategic victory. With direct control over Eko Disco's operations and finances, North-South electricity Company, the owner of the Shiroro Dam, will be able to strenthen its position in the electricity value chain.

Businessday reported that this action offers Axxela Limited, a well-known distributor of natural gas, the chance to grow into the distribution of electricity and obtain immediate access to cash flow.

In addition to owning interests in power generation projects, such as the Akute and Alausa power plants, and embedded power partnerships with Eko and Ikeja Discos, which together have a 140 MW capacity, Axxela already runs a 360-kilometer natural gas network.

The agreement supports the goal of Nigeria's largest infrastructure private equity fund, Stanbic IBTC Infrastructure Growth Fund, which is to engage in projects with significant cash flow potential and develop the nation's power industry.

WPG chairman Charles Momoh called the purchase an important milestone for Eko Disco, adding that the new owners will take advantage of opportunities in Nigeria's changing electrical market.

“Transgrid Enerco will, upon obtaining the relevant regulatory approvals, capitalise on the positive changes occurring within the fast-evolving Nigerian electricity market to reposition Eko Disco to access new sources of capital,” Momoh said.

To increase operational effectiveness and financial stability and guarantee a more reliable power supply for its clients, the consortium intends to reposition Eko Disco.

