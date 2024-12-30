Obasanjo attributed Nigeria’s struggles to both leaders and followers, calling for collective responsibility to overcome them

He expressed hope for Nigeria’s future, believing it’s destined for prosperity and greatness

Obasanjo urged reshaping perceptions of Nigeria, emphasizing the need for mutual respect in international relations, especially with Trump

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has attributed Nigeria's current challenges to the actions of both its leaders and followers.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful as the new year begins, asserting that the nation has a promising future.

Ex-President Obasanjo blames leaders, followers for Nigeria's woes Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

Obasanjo said this during an interview on Arise TV's Morning Show on Monday, December 30.

“We’re going through hardship, but Nigerians should never lose hope. I’m an incurable optimist about Nigeria, and I believe we have a great country,” he said.

Obasanjo: Nigeria is destined for greatness

Obasanjo emphasized that Nigeria's current state is not reflective of its divine potential, Vanguard reported.

“Where we are is not where God wants us to be. Sooner than later, we will get to where God wants us to be—a land flowing with milk and honey, not a desert or a failed country,” he remarked.

He further acknowledged that the challenges Nigeria faces are partly due to the actions of its leaders and followers.

“That we’re where we are is either by inadvertent or deliberate actions of our leaders and to some extent, our followers. But God has great plans for Nigeria in the immediate future,” he added.

Obj speaks on Donald Trump and Nigeria's global image

Obasanjo also addressed past controversial remarks by former U.S. President Donald Trump about African nations, including Nigeria, The Punch reported.

The former president stressed the importance of reshaping perceptions and engaging with global leaders.

“Trump called us names, but we need to show him that Nigeria is not what he thinks. America has interests in Africa, and we must make them understand we are ready to work together,” Obasanjo said.

He called for mutual respect in international relations, adding, “Let us work for a peaceful world—a world where prosperity and security are shared by all. I believe Trump and other world leaders will understand that.”

Obasanjo reiterated the importance of collective efforts in building Nigeria.

“The responsibility lies with all of us—leaders and followers—to move this country forward. Together, we can achieve the greatness God has destined for us,” he said.

Obasanjo hints on 'best way' Nigeria can battle corruption

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Nigeria’s former president, has highlighted the critical role of leadership in combating corruption, asserting that genuine change can only begin with accountability among the nation's top officials.

Speaking during an interactive Zoom session titled “Boiling Point Arena,” hosted by a private radio station in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Obasanjo underscored that fighting corruption from the top down would set a vital example for the rest of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng