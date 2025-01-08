A former Abia governor Theodore Orji has been ordered to temporarily forfeit N228.4 million linked to his account to the federal government

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered the temporary freezing and forfeiture following an ex-parte order filed by the EFCC

The EFCC alleged that the funds were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, including conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the interim freezing and forfeiture of N228.4 million linked to former Abia State Governor Theodore Orji to the Federal Government. This decision was made due to allegations of money laundering.

Justice Emeka Nwite granted the order following an ex-parte motion by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC alleged that the funds were reasonably suspected to be proceeds of unlawful activities, including conspiracy, abuse of office, and diversion of public funds.

Court order freezing of former Governor Orji's N228.4m Photo Credit: @Sports_Doctor2, @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

According to the EFCC, Effdee Nigeria Ltd, a sewage and waste disposal entity, was used by Orji, some officials in his administration, and his family members to divert and launder Abia State Government funds. The company allegedly colluded with Keystone Bank officials to siphon funds and divert monies.

Vanguard reported that the EFCC's investigation revealed that the funds were distributed to various accounts, and the cash was then returned to the banker, who took it to the Special Adviser in the Government House. The investigation also found substantial inflows from various agencies in the Abia State Government, leaving a balance of N228,497,773.12.

Court order EFCC to publish its directives

Justice Nwite directed the EFCC to publish the order on its website and in the Daily Trust Newspaper, inviting interested parties to show cause within 14 days why the funds should not be permanently forfeited. The matter was adjourned until February 3 for a report of compliance.

Theodore Orji served as Governor of Abia State from 2007 to 2015 and later represented Abia Central Senatorial District as a senator from 2015 to 2023. He retired from active politics in 2021.

The EFCC's lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, argued that the funds needed to be preserved pending investigation and/or prosecution. In 2016, the commission received an intelligence report against Orji and his associates, which led to the investigation.

A brief note about Abia state

Abia State is a state in the southeastern region of Nigeria. It was created in 1991 from the old Imo State and is named after the Abia people, a subgroup of the Igbo people.

Imo State borders the state to the south, Ebonyi State to the east, Enugu State to the north, and Anambra State to the west. Abia State has a population of over 2.8 million people, according to the 2006 census, and its capital city is Umuahia.

LG election: Police arrest Abia lawmaker

Legit.ng earlier reported that the police have allegedly arrested the lawmaker representing the Ohafia South State constituency in the Abia state House of Assembly, Hon. Kalu Mba Nwoke.

Eyewitnesses accounted that the security forces assaulted the lawmaker, and his phone was destroyed before being taken to an unknown destination.

A Labour Party chieftain who spoke anonymously alleged that the deputy governor, Ikechukwu Emetu, and the lawmaker had been at loggerheads on the council's candidates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng