Justice Rahman Oshodi of Ikeja Special Offences Court dismissed Godwin Emefiele's challenge to the court's jurisdiction over fraud charges

The court upheld jurisdiction for counts eight to 26 but struck out counts one to four related to abuse of office, deeming them insufficient

Emefiele’s legal team expressed disappointment but vowed to continue challenging the charges as the trial proceeds

Ikeja, Lagos state - Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Special Offences Court has dismissed an application by the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, challenging the court's jurisdiction to hear charges of abuse of office involving $4.5 billion and N2.8 billion in fraud.

The ruling, which was delivered yesterday, Tuesday, Janaury 7, affirmed that the court has the authority to proceed with the trial.

Court Rules on Emefiele’s Plea Challenging Jurisdiction in Multi Billion Naira Fraud Cases

In his decision, Justice Oshodi emphasized that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had provided sufficient proof of territorial jurisdiction for counts eight to 26, based on facts and evidence attached to the case file.

Court strikes out some charges

Despite upholding the court’s jurisdiction, Justice Oshodi struck out counts one to four of the charge, which specifically related to allegations of abuse of office.

These counts were deemed insufficient for continuation by the court.

Speaking after the ruling, Emefiele’s legal representative expressed disappointment at the court’s decision but assured that the defence team would continue to challenge the charges.

Emefiele, who is facing multiple charges related to financial misconduct during his tenure at the helm of the CBN, has continued to deny all allegations against him. The trial is set to continue in the coming weeks.

Source: Legit.ng