FCT, Abuja - A woman has been arrested for allegedly abandoning her one-day-old baby along a bush path in the Mpape area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

The FCT police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, said the abandoned baby was rescued near Crush Rock, behind an uncompleted Red Bricks Market in the Mpape area on Friday, January 3.

Adeh said operatives from Mpape Division’s Juvenile and Women Care Section (JWC) rescued the baby following a distress call that a baby was found wrapped in a cloth.

According to Vanguard, the police spokesperson made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, January 5.

Adeh baby’s mother was arrested and detained following a tip-off from the community.

She explained the baba was taken to Mpape Primary Health Care Center, where medical evaluation confirmed that the baby was in stable condition.

The police spokesperson said the baby’s mother has confessed to abandoning the baby during interrogation.

Adeh said the woman claimed she dumped the baby due to her inability to care for the child after her husband’s abandoned her.

She further stated that the rescued baby would be handed over to the Department of Social Welfare for proper care.

The police PRO said the mother would be made to face prosecution in line with the provisions of sections 14 and 16 of the Child Rights Act (CRA), 2003 upon the conclusion of investigations.

