After the completion of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme, a Nigerian lady submitted her uniform and boots to her mother

She posted a video showing when she saluted her mother and handed the folded uniform along with her boots to her mother

The heartwarming mother-daughter moment melted hearts, and the lady shared why she submitted the NYSC dress items to her mum

A Nigerian lady, @itz_roxy8, submitted her NYSC uniform and boots to her mother after completing her service.

In a TikTok video, she marched to her mother in the living room and handed her the NYSC uniform and boots she used after giving a salute.

According to @itz_roxy8, submitting one's NYSC uniform is a custom in her family.

Her mum, in the video, stood up with joy on her face and received the folded NYSC uniform with boots on it.

The excited mum then danced with her daughter while holding the NYSC uniform and boots

"So once any of us finishes service, we are expected to submit the uniform to show we truly graduated," the lady explained.

People loved the ex-corper's display

R❣️E❣️A❣️L❣️C💕H💕E💕R💕R💕Y💕 said:

"I love 💗 this."

someone's choice said:

"I just dey smile na mumu."

Cynthia Ogbamgba said:

"Congratulations sis."

Khonfydence🥰🥰🥰🥰 said:

"Congrats dear."

Crystal Benson said:

"Why you dey twerk for mummy na 😂 na wetin federal government tell you to do."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a grateful ex-corper had gifted Evangelist Ebuka Obi her NYSC allowance and a ram to thank him for sending her to school.

Ex-corper buys gifts for her parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an ex-corper had bought gifts for her parents after her NYSC programme.

The ex-corper saved up her NYSC allowance and used part of it to get Android phones for her parents. She also gifted them cash.

A short video seen online showed when she travelled to the village and surprised her parents with the gifts. She did so to appreciate their role in her life.

