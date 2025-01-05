Three Nigerian women, who were arrested and prosecuted for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia, have been acquitted after 10 months in detention, thanks to diplomatic efforts

The women were detained on March 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah

They are currently undergoing immigration processes to return to Nigeria and reunite with their families

Three Nigerian women who were arrested and prosecuted for drug trafficking in Saudi Arabia have been discharged and acquitted after spending 10 months in detention.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Kimiebi Ebienfa, confirmed the news on Sunday, highlighting the crucial role of diplomatic engagements in securing the women's release.

Nigerians prosecuted for drug trafficking abroad released. Photo credit: PGD53 via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Arrested at Airport

Hadiza Abba, Fatima Umate Malah, and Fatima Kannai Gamboi were arrested on March 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah.

Their detention followed the arrest of two Nigerians found in possession of cocaine capsules weighing a total of 1.69 kilograms, leading to suspicion that the women were aiding and abetting narcotics trafficking.

The case, which drew significant attention in both Nigeria and Saudi Arabia, was resolved through extensive diplomatic and legal efforts. Following their acquittal, the women were handed over to the Nigerian Consulate in Jeddah.

Undergoing Immigration Processes

They were received by Ambassador Muazam Nayaya, the Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah, and are currently undergoing immigration processes to return to Nigeria and reunite with their families.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform that three Nigerian nationals, Hadiza Abba, Fatima Umate Malah, and Fatima Kannai Gamboi, arrested and prosecuted for drug trafficking on March 5, 2024, at Prince Mohammad bin Abdul Azeez International Airport Madinah, Saudi Arabia, has been released after spending 10 months in detention.

“The Ministry wishes to recall that the trio’s arrest attracted much attention in the Saudi Arabia and Nigeria. Their successful release was achieved after prolonged diplomatic and legal engagements, which culminated in their discharge and acquittal, as well as subsequent handover to the Consulate-General of Nigeria in Jedda.

“The ladies were received by Ambassador Muazam Nayaya, the Honourable Consul-General of Nigeria in Jeddah and currently awaiting relevant immigration processes for their return to Nigeria to reunite with their families,” the statement read.

Drug Trafficking

Drug trafficking by Nigerians abroad has been a significant concern, with numerous cases reported in various countries.

Many Nigerians have been arrested and prosecuted for their involvement in smuggling narcotics, often facing severe penalties, including long prison sentences and even capital punishment in some countries.

The Nigerian government, through agencies like the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), said it would continue to work on curbing this issue by collaborating with international law enforcement agencies and implementing stringent measures to prevent drug trafficking.

NDLEA Thwarts Drug Trafficking in Kano

Legit.ng reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) intercepted 256 wraps of c0caine weighing six kilograms at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA), Kano.

The arrest of businessman Olisaka Chibuzo Calistus during passenger clearance on Sunday, December 15 marked the largest c0caine seizure at the airport since 2006.

The arrest of businessman Olisaka Chibuzo Calistus during passenger clearance on Sunday, December 15 marked the largest c0caine seizure at the airport since 2006.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng