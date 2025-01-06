Daramola Olarewaju accused President Tinubu's administration of worsening citizens' struggles, citing rising costs and diminished living standards

Obi argued the economy is declining with increasing inflation and unemployment, challenging Tinubu’s claims of progress

The APC dismissed criticisms, asserting that Tinubu’s policies are necessary for long-term recovery while questioning Peter Obi’s record in Anambra state

Daramola Olarewaju, a senior aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has criticized President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration, accusing it of exacerbating ordinary Nigerians' struggles.

Recall that former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi recently criticized Tinubu’s optimistic assertions about the nation's state.

In a public address, Obi argued that the economy is far from thriving, pointing out worsening inflation, unemployment, and a declining standard of living.

“The reality on the ground does not reflect the government’s rosy narrative. Nigeria is in reverse; the economy is shrinking, and citizens are bearing the brunt of mismanagement,” Obi stated.

APC responds to critics, defends reforms

In a swift reply, the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed Obi’s claims, asserting that Tinubu’s economic reforms are necessary for long-term growth.

The APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, said:

"Obi’s failure to leave a mark in Anambra raises questions about his capacity to offer viable solutions. "His relentless pessimism is politically motivated, driven by a fear of losing relevance as President Tinubu's reforms succeed."

Atiku's aide backs Obi on current state of the nation

However, Olarewaj,u while speaking with Legit.n,g said despite the political debates, the struggles of Nigerians are evident, saying:

“People are working harder and harder to survive but getting poorer and poorer year after year, thinking it is their fault.

"They need to be educated to realize that Tinubu’s APC is the weapon fashioned against all of us Nigerians that must not prosper.”

He lamented the relentless hustle of citizens under what he described as an oppressive regime, adding,

“Nigerians are going to hustle themselves to death working for money under this Tinubu regime that is so determined to finish us. No rest, no ‘onwa December,’ just hustle,” Olarewaju remarked, highlighting the stark economic realities.

"The sharp rise in living costs and diminished purchasing power have left many scrambling to survive. Current realities reflect an economy where even festive breaks offer no respite for the average Nigerian."

Sanusi decries spate of economic hardship in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, has voiced serious concerns about Nigerians' severe economic hardships.

He made these remarks on Thursday, July 18, during a ceremony at the Government House for distributing free fertilizer to 52,800 smallholder farmers across the 44 local government areas of Kano State.

