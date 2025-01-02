Kaduna Central Senator Lawal Usman narrowly escaped an assassination attempt while visiting his constituency for the New Year celebration in the Kawu area of Kaduna North

Assailants pelted Usman’s convoy with stones and bottles, and the senator later confirmed the attack on his Facebook account

Political allies claim the attack was orchestrated by Usman’s political enemies, citing dissatisfaction with his performance

Kaduna Central Senator, Lawal Usman, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday, January 1, while visiting his constituency for the New Year celebration.

The incident occurred in the Kawu area of Kaduna North Local Government, where the senator, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was attacked by assailants.

Witnesses reported that the attackers pelted Usman’s convoy with stones and bottles as it passed through the area.

The senator, who serves as the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic and Secondary Education, confirmed the attack via a post on his verified Facebook account, as reported by Premium Times.

Efforts to reach Usman for further comment were unsuccessful, as his phone lines were unreachable. However, political allies in Kaduna confirmed the incident.

Ibrahim Mohammed, a close associate of the senator, said the attack was orchestrated by political enemies of Usman.

One anonymous source, who wished to remain unidentified, alleged that the thugs were hired by those unhappy with Usman’s performance in the National Assembly.

The source claimed that the senator had lost favor with many constituents after halting his distribution of food and money to villages once he assumed office, leading to growing discontent over his leadership.

Source: Legit.ng