Finally, after over a decade, the Warri Refinery is now operational according to the NNPC limited

The Warri refinery located in Ekpan, Uvwie, and Ubeji areas of Delta State has a capacity of 125,000 barrels per day

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to the rehabilitation of the refinery and praised the efforts of the NNPC limited

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has disclosed the range of petroleum products expected from the Warri refinery as it finally resumed operation.

The Warri Refinery, with a capacity of 125,000 barrels per day (bpd), had been non-operational for years due to technical challenges.

Speaking at the commissioning of the refinery, Mele Kyari, NNPC Group Chief Executive Officer, disclosed that at full completion, the refinery will produce premium motor spirit (PMS), also known as petrol, automotive gas oil (AGO), commonly referred to as diesel, and dual-purpose kerosene (DPK).

Currently, the refinery is limited to producing AGO, kerosene, naphtha, and a blend of fuel oil.

Kyari, Group Chief Executive Officer of NNPC, said the Warri Refinery's resumption is part of a broader strategy to ensure energy security for Nigerians.

He said:

“This plan has three stages. We have already commenced the first stage, referred to as Area One. This stage is capable of producing AGO, kerosene, naphtha, and a blend of fuel oil.

"These are high-grade, quality products essential for the country, with potential for export. This refinery will generate revenue, making the company profitable, and fulfilling Mr. President's promise that the country will become a net exporter of petroleum products—a goal that is already being realized.

"I must highlight Mr. President's steadfast belief in our ability to achieve this goal, and his directive to ensure the operationalization of all three refineries is becoming a reality.

"We have successfully restarted the Port Harcourt refinery, with Area One producing 60,000 barrels per day. Additional plants designed to produce PMS are being integrated and will soon become operational.”

President Tinubu shares excitement

Reacting to the development, President Bola Tinubu hailed the reopening of the Warri refinery by the NNPCL, describing it as a significant achievement in 2024.

He stated this in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President (Information & Strategy).

Part of the statement reads:

“The restart of Warri Refinery today brings joy and gladness to me and Nigerians. This will further strengthen the hope and confidence of Nigerians for a greater and better future that we promised.

"This development is a remarkable way to end the year following the feat recorded earlier with the old Port Harcourt Refinery. I am equally happy that NNPC Limited is implementing my directive to restore all four refineries to good working condition.

“I congratulate Mele Kyari and his team at NNPCL for working hard to restore our national pride and make Nigeria a hub for crude oil refining in Africa."

