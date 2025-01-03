NM endorsed Obasanjo's criticism of NNPCL, highlighting $2 billion wasted on non-functional refineries and rejecting Dangote's $750M offer

Refinery Deception: NM accused NNPCL of mismanagement, claiming the Port Harcourt refinery blends crude instead of refining it, demanding transparency

Call for Reform: NM urged President Tinubu to address NNPCL corruption, criticizing GCEO Mele Kyari for masking failures with publicity stunts

The Nationalists Movement (NM) has publicly endorsed former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticism of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) over the mismanagement of the nation’s refineries.

The group, in a statement signed by its leader, Elder Ogbor Awuru, and cited by Legit.ng, described Obasanjo’s revelations as a wake-up call for urgent reforms.

Elder Awuru highlighted Obasanjo’s claim that over $2 billion had been spent on the refineries without any functional results.

He particularly criticized the NNPCL’s decision to reject a $750 million offer from billionaire Aliko Dangote in 2007 to manage the Port Harcourt, Warri, and Kaduna refineries.

“This rejection was a gross misjudgment. Billions of dollars have since been squandered on these refineries with no meaningful results. This is unacceptable," Awuru stated.

Deception over Port Harcourt refinery’s status

The group also refuted NNPCL’s recent claims that the Port Harcourt refinery had commenced crude oil processing.

According to Awuru, the refinery is merely blending, not refining crude oil.

“This level of deception highlights the depth of corruption and mismanagement within the NNPCL. It is time for accountability and transparency in the oil and gas sector," he added.

Calls for leadership overhaul at NNPCL

NM expressed deep dissatisfaction with the tenure of NNPCL’s Group Chief Executive Officer, Mele Kyari, accusing him of fostering a culture of mismanagement and lack of transparency.

“Kyari’s leadership has been characterized by elaborate publicity stunts masking systemic failures.

"His handling of the Port Harcourt refinery issue is emblematic of his reluctance to confront real challenges," Awuru said.

Demands for government action

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to take immediate and decisive action against the corruption and inefficiencies within the NNPCL.

“The Nigerian people deserve better. It’s time to ensure the nation’s resources are managed effectively and for the government to restore public trust," Awuru stated.

