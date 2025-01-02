Pastor Abel Damina questioned the belief that Adam and Eve's sin in Eden stemmed from eating forbidden fruit, emphasizing sin originates in the heart

Pastor Abel Damina, founder of Abel Damina Ministries and Power City International, has sparked discussion with his New Year’s Eve sermon questioning long-held beliefs about the nature of sin in the Garden of Eden.

Addressing his congregation on Tuesday, Pastor Damina challenged the notion that Adam and Eve's disobedience stemmed from eating fruit from the forbidden tree. He posited that the biblical account does not necessarily imply they consumed anything.

Prominent pastor challenges Biblical story

"Adam and Eve ate nothing. Were you there? You were not there," Damina stated.

So how do we know whether they ate something or not? Jesus was there in the Garden of Eden. Can Jesus explain to us what happened? Yes."

Drawing from Mark 7:18-21, Damina argued that sin is not derived from what a person consumes but from what resides in their heart.

"Do you not know that if Adam and Eve ate something, they would not be sinners? It is not what people eat that makes them sinners," he explained.

Pastor Damina claims drinking Alcohol isn't sin

Pastor Damina extended his argument to modern lifestyle choices, stating that activities like smoking cigarettes or drinking alcohol are not inherently sinful.

"I’ve told you alcohol is not a sin. I’ve told you cigar is not a sin. If you like, put it on a newspaper headline, I said it," he declared.

However, Damina clarified that he was not endorsing such behaviors, emphasizing personal responsibility and wisdom.

"Am I saying you should smoke? You should have sense from your father’s house to know that cigar will cut short your life," he cautioned.

Regarding alcohol, he warned of the potential consequences of excessive drinking.

"Am I saying you should drink alcohol? You should know that if you drink alcohol, you will lie down inside a gutter. Your shirt and trousers will disappear," he remarked.

Pastor Damina reiterated that sin is a matter of the heart, not external actions. "It is what comes out of a man that defiles a man, not what goes in," he concluded.

