President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has hosted Anthony Joshua, a former world boxing champion, who is currently on vacation in Nigeria

President Tinubu received the boxer at his Ikoyi residence in Lagos state, on Wednesday, January 1, 2025

During the New Year's Day visit, Joshua presented President Tinubu with an autographed boxing glove

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Popular British professional boxer of Nigerian origin, Anthony Joshua, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday, January 1, 2025.

Legit.ng reports that during the visit to Tinubu’s Bourdillon home in Ikoyi, Lagos, Joshua presented the Nigerian leader with his autographed glove.

Anthony Joshua (right) visited the president at his Lagos home where he is observing the festive season. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The caption on the glove reads:

“To great Asiwaju Jagaban Borgu of Africa, Bola A Tinubu.”

Tinubu is the second Nigerian president Joshua would meet, but the first he would visit in the African nation. In January 2020, the former world heavyweight boxing champion met Muhammadu Buhari in London, the United Kingdom (UK). Buhari was the president at the time.

Anthony Joshua's visit to Tinubu: Nigerians react

Meanwhile, in a related development, Nigerians have reacted to Joshua’s visit to Tinubu. Legit.ng captures some comments on X (formerly Twitter) below:

@Palermo_seun wrote:

"It’s significant when a global sports icon like Anthony Joshua pays homage to a national leader. His visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at his Lagos residence reflects respect and acknowledgement of leadership. Well done Anthony!"

@Phemotee wrote:

"Omooluabi will never forget his roots, welcome, bro."

@Lord__Tala reacted to Joshua's gift to Tinubu:

"Solid honour!"

@umukoroDeltaBoy commented:

"Even Anthony Joshua realise that Tinubu is great! Real recognise real! Jagaban to the World."

@pudamaty said:

"Kemi Badenoch should learn from him rather than demarketing Nigeria."

@donpanacio wrote:

"AJ (referring to Joshua) a true Nigerian as you honour your country and the president, the world will honour you!"

Governor Abiodun appoints Joshua sports ambassador

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ogun governor, Dapo Abiodun, welcomed Joshua to his office and made him a sports ambassador of the state.

Governor Abiodun expressed his hope that the state will continue producing national champions and world-acclaimed superstars.

