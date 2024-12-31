Workers in the Oyo state civil service are rejoicing after receiving alert of the famous 13th month salary

Governor Seyi Makinde's administration paid the 13th month salary to workers on Monday, December 2024

The PDP governor kept to his promise which is consistent with the Oyo state government's practice since 2019

Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has paid civil servants the famous 13th month salary.

Makinde kept to his promise with alert crept into the phones of state workers on Monday, December 30.

Oyo workers received alert on Monday, December 30 Photo credit: Seyi Makinde

Source: Facebook

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, confirmed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 31, The Punch reports.

Oyelade said Governor Makinde paid the 13th-month salary despite the cumulative payment of ₦77 billion spent yearly for salaries and wages of Oyo state workers.

He recalled that Governor Makinde approved the payment of ₦80,000 minimum wage about two weeks ago.

“From January 1, 2025, a total sum of ₦143 billion on salaries and wages annually will now be paid by the government in keeping with the approval of the new minimum wage. This represents a whopping 86% increase in salaries and wages.”

The commissioner said Oyo state is one of the three highest workers’ packages in the country.

He added that the Pace Setter state has the highest population of government workers in the South West.

Legit.ng recalls that workers and pensioners in Zamfara state will receive their 13th-month bonus from the state government,

Governor Dauda Lawal announced this and also approved the payment, noting that it is part of his administration's commitment to enhance productivity and promote a prosperous society.

The Zamfara state Head of Service, Ahmad Aliyu Liman, confirmed this development to the press via a terse statement and shared further details.

Edo governor begins payment of 13th-month salary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Edo state, Monday Okpebholo, commenced the payment of the 13th-month salaries to civil servants in the state.

The chief press secretary to the governor, Fred Itua, revealed this in a statement made available to the press on Monday, December 30.

Bernard Joman, the acting chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Edo state chapter, confirmed the development and shared further details

