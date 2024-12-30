The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted dust haze across Nigeria from Monday to Wednesday, impacting visibility and posing health risks, especially for those with respiratory issues

Northern and central regions will experience moderate to thick dust haze, while southern regions will see early morning mist or fog followed by moderate dust haze

NiMet urges the public to take necessary precautions and stay informed through their official weather updates

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather outlook predicting dust haze across the nation from December 30, 2024 to 1st of January, 2024.

The forecast, released on Sunday in Abuja, anticipates moderate to thick dust haze, affecting visibility and potentially posing health risks, particularly for individuals with respiratory conditions.

NiMet Predicts Nationwide Dust Haze: Health Precautions Advised for Nigerians

Source: Getty Images

Monday's Dust Haze Prediction

On Monday, the northern region is expected to experience moderate dust haze, with visibility ranging from 2 to 5 kilometers.

Some areas may have localized visibility of less than or equal to 1 kilometer. The North Central states will also see moderate dust haze with similar visibility conditions.

In the southern parts of the country, early morning mist or fog is anticipated, followed by moderate dust haze with visibility between 2 to 5 kilometers.

Tuesday's Weather Outlook

For Tuesday, NiMet predicts thick dust haze throughout the northern region. The central region will experience moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 1 to 3 kilometers.

In the southern parts, early morning mist or fog is expected over the coastal cities, with moderate dust haze and visibility between 1 to 3 kilometers throughout the day.

Wednesday's Forecast

On Wednesday, thick dust haze will persist in the northern region. The North Central states will also remain under thick dust haze conditions.

In the southern parts of the country, early morning mist or fog will again be prevalent over the coastal cities, accompanied by moderate dust haze and visibility between 1 to 3 kilometers.

Health and Safety Precautions

NiMet advises the public to take necessary precautions due to the presence of dust particles in suspension.

Individuals with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues should be particularly cautious. The agency also urges residents to adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities. Airline operators are advised to obtain airport-specific weather reports from NiMet for effective planning.

NiMet Alerts on 3-day Heavy Rainfall

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has issued a weather alert predicting widespread thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across various parts of the country over the next three days, starting Wednesday, October 2.

The warning includes the potential for urban flooding and strong winds, urging residents in affected areas to take precautions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng