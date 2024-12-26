NiMet has forecasted dust haze across Nigeria from Thursday to Saturday, affecting visibility in various regions

The northern and North Central regions are expected to experience slight to moderate dust haze, while the southern parts will face moderate dust haze with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km

The agency advises the public to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, and encourages airline operators to obtain weather reports for effective planning

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecasted dust haze across various parts of Nigeria from Thursday to Saturday.

According to NiMet’s weather outlook released on Wednesday, slight dust haze is expected in the northern region with good visibility throughout the forecast period.

NiMet Predicts Dust Haze Across Nigeria, Gives Update on Starting Date

Source: Getty Images

In the North Central states, similar conditions of slight dust haze and good visibility are anticipated.

The southern parts of the country are predicted to experience moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 2km to 5km.

Additionally, early morning fog or mist is expected over the coastal areas.

“For Thursday, slight dust haze is expected throughout the forecast period in the northern region. The North Central region should be in slight dust haze throughout the forecast period. In the South, moderate dust haze with visibility range of 2km to 5km is expected throughout the forecast period,” NiMet stated.

On Friday, NiMet predicts moderate dust haze in the northern region with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km. The North Central region is also expected to experience moderate dust haze within the same visibility range.

Early morning fog or mist is anticipated over the coastal areas, with slight dust haze in patches of clouds expected during the afternoon and evening periods.

NiMet advises the public to take necessary precautions as dust particles will be in suspension. People with asthmatic conditions and other respiratory issues should be particularly cautious.

“Adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities,” the agency warned.

The agency also recommended that airline operators obtain airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet,” the statement added.

NiMet Predicts Dust Haze, Sunshine

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has forecast for haziness and sunshine across the country from Sunday to Tuesday.

In its weather outlook released on Saturday, NiMet predicts that the northern region will experience moderate dust haze on Sunday, with visibility ranging from 2km to 5km.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng