The TUC and JNC have commended Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun for approving Christmas bonuses for workers in the state

The union expressed their appreciation to the governor in a letter of gratitude, commending him for helping the workers to overcome economic challenges

Governor Abiodun will be the third in Nigeria, after Siminalayi Fubara and Francis Nwifuru of Rivers and Ebonyi states

The Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiation Committee (JNC) in Ogun State have commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his compassionate leadership and commitment to workers' welfare.

In letters of gratitude, the unions expressed their appreciation for the governor's approval of a Christmas bonus for the state workforce, describing it as a gesture that will help workers overcome economic challenges.

Governor Abiodun gives Christmas bonuses to workers in Ogun state Photo Credit: @DapoAbiodunCON

Source: Twitter

According to Comrade Akeem Lasisi, Chairman of the Ogun state council of TUC, the bonus payment reinforces the current administration's reputation for delivering positive changes. Lasisi noted that the gesture will alleviate the daily economic hardships workers and their families face, encouraging them to strive for more outstanding achievements for the state.

Ogun union leaders praised Abiodun

The JNC also expressed its gratitude to the governor. Chairman Comrade Olude Isa stated that the bonus has empowered the state workforce and brought a sense of inclusiveness. Isa noted that the payment has enabled workers to celebrate Christmas with joy and confidence.

Governor Abiodun's administration has demonstrated its commitment to the welfare of workers in Ogun State. Abiodun will be the third governor to give Christmas bonuses to workers in their state. The earlier ones are Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Francis Nwifuru of Rivers and Ebonyi states.

The approval of the Christmas bonus is a significant morale booster for the state workforce and is expected to positively impact the overall productivity and efficiency of the state's public service. With this gesture, Governor Abiodun has once again demonstrated his commitment to the welfare of workers in Ogun State.

Abiodun humbles before Bishop Oyedepo

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, has been seen in a trending video prostrating for Bishop David Oyedepo ahead of the Special Christmas Carol and Service of Nine Lessons.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and CAN president, Most Reverend Daniel Okoh, also attended the state's Christmas Carol.

Reverend Okoh delivered a sermon at the event, while Bishop Oyedepo led the prayer session at the event on Tuesday night, December 17.

