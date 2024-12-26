Sharia Court in Oyo: Organisers Set for New Agenda
- The Oyo state's Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel's inauguration earlier postponed by the organisers is set for a new date
- This is as the organiser, the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), disclosed that a new date for the inauguration would soon be announced
- The panel's inauguration was postponed following controversies and outcry against it after its banner reads that a Shariah Court was about to be inaugurated
The Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has announced that it will soon unveil a new date for the inauguration of an Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel in Oyo State. Initially scheduled for January 11, 2025, the event was suspended due to backlash from youths in the Southwest.
The controversy stemmed from a flyer that incorrectly referred to the event as the inauguration of a Sharia court in Oyo Town and its environs. Youths in the Southwest expressed concerns that Sharia law would undermine the region's secularism and pointed out that it had not benefited the northern regions where it is practiced.
However, the Chairman of the Committee, Rabiu Bello Adisa, clarified that the event was misinterpreted and that the Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel is merely a platform for settling family disputes among willing Muslims, without any enforcement powers.
Oyo Sharia panel not a court - Organiser
Adisa emphasized that the panel is not a court and already exists in various parts of the Southwest. He apologized for the inconvenience caused by the misrepresentation and postponement.
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also weighed in on the issue, stating that the onus is on the Oyo State Government to address claims about the inauguration of a Sharia court.
Apostle Commodore Abiola Ayuba, CAN's Director on National Issues and Social Welfare, reiterated that Nigeria's Constitution guarantees the country's secularity and the right to freedom of worship. The controversy highlights the ongoing debates about the role of Sharia law in Nigeria's secular society.
