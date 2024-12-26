The Oyo state's Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel's inauguration earlier postponed by the organisers is set for a new date

This is as the organiser, the Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), disclosed that a new date for the inauguration would soon be announced

The panel's inauguration was postponed following controversies and outcry against it after its banner reads that a Shariah Court was about to be inaugurated

The Supreme Council of Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) has announced that it will soon unveil a new date for the inauguration of an Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel in Oyo State. Initially scheduled for January 11, 2025, the event was suspended due to backlash from youths in the Southwest.

The controversy stemmed from a flyer that incorrectly referred to the event as the inauguration of a Sharia court in Oyo Town and its environs. Youths in the Southwest expressed concerns that Sharia law would undermine the region's secularism and pointed out that it had not benefited the northern regions where it is practiced.

SCSN to announced a new date for the inauguration of Arbitration Panel Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

However, the Chairman of the Committee, Rabiu Bello Adisa, clarified that the event was misinterpreted and that the Independent Sharia Arbitration Panel is merely a platform for settling family disputes among willing Muslims, without any enforcement powers.

Oyo Sharia panel not a court - Organiser

Adisa emphasized that the panel is not a court and already exists in various parts of the Southwest. He apologized for the inconvenience caused by the misrepresentation and postponement.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has also weighed in on the issue, stating that the onus is on the Oyo State Government to address claims about the inauguration of a Sharia court.

Apostle Commodore Abiola Ayuba, CAN's Director on National Issues and Social Welfare, reiterated that Nigeria's Constitution guarantees the country's secularity and the right to freedom of worship. The controversy highlights the ongoing debates about the role of Sharia law in Nigeria's secular society.

Oyo governor speaks on new minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has announced that his government will commence the implementation of N80,000 minimum wage for workers in the state from January 2025.

This decision was reached at the meeting between the state government and the leadership of the organised labour in the state.

Prince Dotun Oyelade, the state commissioner for information and orientation, said the new minimum wage payment would be made from July 1, 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng