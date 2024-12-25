At least 14 Nigerians have been declared wanted by Interpol for alleged human and drug trafficking, robbery, cheating, and forgery, according to Red Notices published on their website

At least 14 Nigerians have been declared wanted by the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) for alleged human and drug trafficking, robbery, cheating, and forgery.

Red Notices published on the Interpol website stated that the suspects are wanted by various countries.

Interpol Declares 14 Nigerians Wanted for Human Trafficking, and Other Crimes Across Countries

Source: Getty Images

The individuals named in the notices include Felix Omoregie, Jessica Edosomwan, Uche Egbue, Jude Uzoma, Chinedu Ezeunara, Benedict Okoro, Ikechukwu Obidiozor, and Alachi Stanley. Others are Bouhari Salif, Timloh Nkem, Austine Costa, Okromi Festus, Akachi Vitus, and Mary Eze.

Nigerians wanted by Interpol

Belgian authorities have issued a notice for Omoregie, accusing him of leading a criminal organisation involved in exploiting minors for prostitution.

“Family name: Omoregie, Forename: Felix, Gender: Male, Date of birth: 22/10/1977 (47 years old), Nationality: Nigeria,” the notice reads. “Charges published as provided by requesting entity: Sexual exploitation or exploitation of prostitution of minors over 16 years of age; Sexual exploitation or exploitation of prostitution of another person/Leader of a criminal organisation/Human trafficking for the purpose of prostitution or other forms of sexual exploitation.”

French authorities issued a notice for Edosomwan, accusing her of trafficking multiple victims in an organised operation and concealing proceeds of the crime.

The notice stated that Egbue is wanted in Argentina for drug trafficking, while Uzoma is sought by Brazil for similar charges.

Ezeunara is wanted by Uruguay for alleged drug trafficking, and Okoro is being pursued by Nicaragua for alleged organised crime.

Human trafficking suspects Nigeria

Obidiozor, Vitus, and Stanley are wanted by Angola for alleged kidnapping, robbery, and illegal possession of firearms.

Notices also indicated that Eze is wanted in Denmark for alleged human trafficking, Salif in China for alleged drug smuggling, and Nkem in Canada for alleged sexual assault and failure to comply with conditions of recognisance.

Costa is sought by Indian authorities for alleged criminal conspiracy, forgery, and possession of forged documents. Okromi is also wanted by India for alleged conspiracy and cheating.

Interpol explained that Red Notices serve to alert the public and law enforcement about wanted persons in order to help locate them.

“A Red Notice is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action. A Red Notice is not an international arrest warrant,” the organisation stated. “The individuals are wanted by the requesting member country or international tribunal. Member countries apply their laws in deciding whether to arrest a person.”

Interpol urged the public to report any information about the wanted persons to their local police authorities.

Source: Legit.ng