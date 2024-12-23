Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has reacted as the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) announced job vacancies

El-Rufai urged experienced Nigerians to apply for the vacant positions via the online portal of the FIRS

He wished interested applicants as they apply while FIRS urged qualified and suitable Nigerian graduates to look out for more details on recruitment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - Former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, has urged Nigerians to apply for the vacant positions at the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Legit.ng earlier reported that FIRS announced on Monday, December 23 of plans to recruit Nigerian graduates as tax officers.

El-Rufai wishes Nigerians best of luck as FIRS announces job vacancies Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

Qualified and suitable Nigerian graduates have been asked to look out for more details on recruitment.

El-Rufai encouraged qualified Nigerians to apply online while wishing them best of luck.

He stated this via his X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @elrufai on Monday, December 23.

“FIRS VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Under the focused leadership of Dr. Zaccheus Adedeji, experienced professionals are bringing sought urgently. Please apply via the online portal below. Best of luck.”

Nigerians react as FIRS announces job vacancies

@maigora_al36767

Some people have been shortlisted while some have already received their appointment letters.

@semoham

Sir, level 8 for such top and highly skilled jobs? I don't think professionals with such technical and conceptual skills required would want to leave the private sectors for level 8 jobs. My sincere opinion sir.

@Callmheint29643

So people that graduate wit 3rd class aren't allow to apply for job vacancy in this country again.

@Abbanalaminj

Sir 😎 nepotism has already shared the slot to super elite class family, we don't to stressed our more because we're not part them.

@Henribankz

I don't want to talk sha..But I feel this is just formalities they know who they want to give the jobs.

@DankallaThani

The criteria for the sake position is too strict for any eligible participant. What nonsense is this that an Applicant must not "Later than 31st December 2017'

Fire Service releases names of successful candidates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that rhe Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) released the final list of successful candidates for the 2023 Federal Fire Service recruitment exercise.

The secretary of the CDCFIB, Ja’afaru Ahmed, said the final list will be accessible from Monday, December 9, 2024.

Legit.ng highlighted how applicants can check their names on the final list of successful candidates

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng