Former presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has expressed concern over the recent directive by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) restricting the distribution of palliatives to the less privileged.

Obi called the directive disturbing, even though he acknowledged the intent behind it as a response to recent tragedies and the ongoing economic challenges in the country.

“The directive is a timely response to the series of tragedies recorded across the country recently.

"While the IGP’s reaction to the challenges posed by economic hardship is understandable, it opens the door for potential abuse and could discourage citizens from helping the hungry and distressed," Obi said.

Obi harps on balancing public safety and goodwill

Obi recognized the need for better organization and safety measures but argued that acts of goodwill should not be stifled by excessive bureaucracy.

He emphasized that while organizing aid distribution is crucial, people should not be required to seek permission to help those in need.

“It is important to clarify that acts of goodwill should not be hindered by excessive bureaucracy. Instead of requiring people to seek permission, we should encourage them to find better, more organized ways to offer help,” Obi stated.

As the Christmas season approaches, Obi urged the federal government to prioritize addressing the root causes of hardship rather than creating obstacles for those who are stepping in to fill the gaps.

He emphasized that this was not the time to stifle the spirit of compassion and generosity.

Obi urged the IGP to review the directive, calling for collaboration and support in the effort to alleviate the suffering of Nigerians.

He stressed that the police should work to unite, not divide, citizens in their shared quest to assist during these difficult times

